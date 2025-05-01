What is an atropisomer? An atropisomer is a chiral compound that does not have any chiral centers but is chiral due to its inability to freely rotate.

Name two common examples of atropisomers. Two common examples of atropisomers are allenes and substituted biphenyls.

Why are atropisomers considered exceptions to the typical rules for predicting stereoisomers? They are exceptions because they are chiral without having any chiral centers, which is unusual compared to most chiral molecules.

What structural feature prevents rotation in allenes? Allenes have two adjacent double bonds, and double bonds cannot freely rotate, which locks their structure.

How can you determine if an allene is chiral? Visualize the allene as one large double bond; if it can form E or Z isomers, it is chiral.

What makes a substituted biphenyl chiral? A substituted biphenyl is chiral if the substituents in the ortho positions on both rings are different.