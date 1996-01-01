Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
These are exceptions to the rule:molecules that contain no chiral centers yet are chiral due to their inability to freely rotate.
Recognizing chiral molecules with zero chiral centers.
Determining if allenes are chiral or not.
Imagine that the allene is a big double bond. If it is able to form E or Z isomers, it is chiral.
Determining if substituted biphenyls are chiral or not.
Must meet two criteria to be chiral:
*ortho- is a term we'll use in Organic Chem 2. It basically means that a group is adjacent to the primary carbon linking the two rings.
