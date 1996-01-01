Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

5. Chirality

Atropisomers

Next Topic

These are exceptions to the rule:molecules that contain no chiral centers yet are chiral due to their inability to freely rotate.

Content
1

concept

Recognizing chiral molecules with zero chiral centers.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Allenes

2

concept

Determining if allenes are chiral or not.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Imagine that the allene is a big double bond. If it is able to form E or Z isomers, it is chiral

Is the following allene chiral?

Content
3

example

Is the following allene chiral?

clock
57s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Is the following allene chiral?

Content
4

example

Is the following allene chiral?

clock
35s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Substituted Biphenyls

Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

Content
5

concept

Determining if substituted biphenyls are chiral or not.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Must meet two criteria to be chiral:

  1. All substituents are in the ortho- position
  2. None of the rings have two of the same group on them

*ortho- is a term we'll use in Organic Chem 2. It basically means that a group is adjacent to the primary carbon linking the two rings. 

Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

Content
6

example

Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

clock
29s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

Content
7

example

Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

clock
45s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.