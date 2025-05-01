Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring that adopts non-planar shapes to minimize torsional and ring strain.

Chair Conformation A puckered, three-dimensional arrangement of a six-membered ring that eliminates most strain.

Boat Conformation An unstable, high-energy shape of a six-membered ring with close hydrogen interactions called flagpole interactions.

Ring Strain Destabilization in cyclic molecules due to non-ideal bond angles and eclipsing interactions.

Torsional Strain Repulsion caused by eclipsed bonds, especially hydrogens, increasing molecular energy.

Axial Position A substituent orientation on a ring that points straight up or down from each carbon's corner.