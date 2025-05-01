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Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring that adopts non-planar shapes to minimize torsional and ring strain. Chair Conformation A puckered, three-dimensional arrangement of a six-membered ring that eliminates most strain. Boat Conformation An unstable, high-energy shape of a six-membered ring with close hydrogen interactions called flagpole interactions. Ring Strain Destabilization in cyclic molecules due to non-ideal bond angles and eclipsing interactions. Torsional Strain Repulsion caused by eclipsed bonds, especially hydrogens, increasing molecular energy. Axial Position A substituent orientation on a ring that points straight up or down from each carbon's corner. Equatorial Position A substituent orientation on a ring that points slightly away from the axial direction, reducing steric interactions. Flagpole Interaction Repulsive contact between hydrogens on the same side of a boat conformation, causing instability. Bond Angle The geometric angle between two bonds at an atom, ideally 109.5° in cyclohexane to minimize strain. Conformation A spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule resulting from rotation around single bonds, not altering connectivity. Equilibrium A dynamic state where two chair conformations interconvert, maintaining a constant ratio. Substituent An atom or group attached to a ring carbon, occupying either an axial or equatorial position. Cis-Trans Isomerism A type of stereoisomerism in rings determined by the relative positions of substituents, influenced by bond angles.
Axial vs Equatorial definitions
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Axial vs Equatorial
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