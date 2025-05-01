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Axial vs Equatorial definitions

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  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring that adopts non-planar shapes to minimize torsional and ring strain.
  • Chair Conformation
    A puckered, three-dimensional arrangement of a six-membered ring that eliminates most strain.
  • Boat Conformation
    An unstable, high-energy shape of a six-membered ring with close hydrogen interactions called flagpole interactions.
  • Ring Strain
    Destabilization in cyclic molecules due to non-ideal bond angles and eclipsing interactions.
  • Torsional Strain
    Repulsion caused by eclipsed bonds, especially hydrogens, increasing molecular energy.
  • Axial Position
    A substituent orientation on a ring that points straight up or down from each carbon's corner.
  • Equatorial Position
    A substituent orientation on a ring that points slightly away from the axial direction, reducing steric interactions.
  • Flagpole Interaction
    Repulsive contact between hydrogens on the same side of a boat conformation, causing instability.
  • Bond Angle
    The geometric angle between two bonds at an atom, ideally 109.5° in cyclohexane to minimize strain.
  • Conformation
    A spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule resulting from rotation around single bonds, not altering connectivity.
  • Equilibrium
    A dynamic state where two chair conformations interconvert, maintaining a constant ratio.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a ring carbon, occupying either an axial or equatorial position.
  • Cis-Trans Isomerism
    A type of stereoisomerism in rings determined by the relative positions of substituents, influenced by bond angles.