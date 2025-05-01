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Barrier to Rotation Energy required to twist a molecule around a bond, influenced by interactions between substituents. Eclipsed Interaction Arrangement where atoms or groups on adjacent carbons align, causing increased energy due to repulsion. Gauche Interaction Staggered conformation where two bulky groups are 60° apart, leading to moderate energy increase. Torsional Strain Destabilization from eclipsed bonds, resulting from electron repulsion between adjacent atoms or groups. Methyl Group A bulky substituent, CH3, whose interactions significantly affect rotational energy barriers. Hydrogen Atom A small substituent whose eclipsed interactions contribute less to rotational energy than larger groups. Energy Cost The specific amount of energy, in kilojoules per mole, needed for a particular rotational interaction. Kilojoules per Mole Unit expressing the energy required for molecular interactions during rotation. Anti Conformation The most stable arrangement where bulky groups are opposite each other, minimizing repulsion. Staggered Conformation A spatial arrangement where groups on adjacent carbons are as far apart as possible, reducing strain. Eclipsed Methyl-Methyl Interaction Highest energy overlap, costing 11 kJ/mol, due to two large groups directly aligned. Eclipsed Methyl-Hydrogen Interaction Intermediate energy overlap, costing 6 kJ/mol, from a large and a small group aligning. Eclipsed Hydrogen-Hydrogen Interaction Lowest energy eclipsed overlap, costing 4 kJ/mol, from two small groups aligning. Gauche Methyl-Methyl Interaction Staggered but close arrangement of two large groups, costing 3.8 kJ/mol, nearly matching eclipsed hydrogen interaction.
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Barrier To Rotation
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