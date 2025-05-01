Barrier to Rotation Energy required to twist a molecule around a bond, influenced by interactions between substituents.

Eclipsed Interaction Arrangement where atoms or groups on adjacent carbons align, causing increased energy due to repulsion.

Gauche Interaction Staggered conformation where two bulky groups are 60° apart, leading to moderate energy increase.

Torsional Strain Destabilization from eclipsed bonds, resulting from electron repulsion between adjacent atoms or groups.

Methyl Group A bulky substituent, CH3, whose interactions significantly affect rotational energy barriers.

Hydrogen Atom A small substituent whose eclipsed interactions contribute less to rotational energy than larger groups.