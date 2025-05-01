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Hydrogen Bonding Intermolecular force responsible for holding complementary bases together, providing overall structural stability to DNA and RNA. Complementary Base Pairing Specific matching of nitrogenous bases, ensuring accurate pairing and stability in nucleic acid structures. Adenine Nitrogenous base that forms two hydrogen bonds with thymine in DNA or uracil in RNA, crucial for genetic coding. Thymine Nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs exclusively with adenine through two hydrogen bonds, absent in RNA. Uracil Nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine and pairing with adenine via two hydrogen bonds. Cytosine Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with guanine, contributing to increased DNA stability. Guanine Nitrogenous base that pairs with cytosine through three hydrogen bonds, enhancing the strength of DNA regions. Nitrogenous Base Molecule forming the rungs of DNA and RNA, participating in specific hydrogen bonding for genetic information storage. Structural Integrity Overall stability and robustness of DNA or RNA, maintained by numerous hydrogen bonds between paired bases. Chargaff's Rule Principle stating that in DNA, the amounts of adenine and thymine are equal, as are cytosine and guanine. Double-Stranded DNA Molecular structure where two nucleotide chains are held together by complementary base pairing and hydrogen bonds. Base Pair Two nitrogenous bases from opposite strands of DNA or RNA connected by hydrogen bonds, forming the genetic code. Stabilizing Effect Collective contribution of multiple hydrogen bonds that strengthens the DNA or RNA molecule.
Base Pairing definitions
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