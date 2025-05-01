Hydrogen Bonding Intermolecular force responsible for holding complementary bases together, providing overall structural stability to DNA and RNA.

Complementary Base Pairing Specific matching of nitrogenous bases, ensuring accurate pairing and stability in nucleic acid structures.

Adenine Nitrogenous base that forms two hydrogen bonds with thymine in DNA or uracil in RNA, crucial for genetic coding.

Thymine Nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs exclusively with adenine through two hydrogen bonds, absent in RNA.

Uracil Nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine and pairing with adenine via two hydrogen bonds.

Cytosine Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with guanine, contributing to increased DNA stability.