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Base Pairing definitions

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  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Intermolecular force responsible for holding complementary bases together, providing overall structural stability to DNA and RNA.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    Specific matching of nitrogenous bases, ensuring accurate pairing and stability in nucleic acid structures.
  • Adenine
    Nitrogenous base that forms two hydrogen bonds with thymine in DNA or uracil in RNA, crucial for genetic coding.
  • Thymine
    Nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs exclusively with adenine through two hydrogen bonds, absent in RNA.
  • Uracil
    Nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine and pairing with adenine via two hydrogen bonds.
  • Cytosine
    Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with guanine, contributing to increased DNA stability.
  • Guanine
    Nitrogenous base that pairs with cytosine through three hydrogen bonds, enhancing the strength of DNA regions.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    Molecule forming the rungs of DNA and RNA, participating in specific hydrogen bonding for genetic information storage.
  • Structural Integrity
    Overall stability and robustness of DNA or RNA, maintained by numerous hydrogen bonds between paired bases.
  • Chargaff's Rule
    Principle stating that in DNA, the amounts of adenine and thymine are equal, as are cytosine and guanine.
  • Double-Stranded DNA
    Molecular structure where two nucleotide chains are held together by complementary base pairing and hydrogen bonds.
  • Base Pair
    Two nitrogenous bases from opposite strands of DNA or RNA connected by hydrogen bonds, forming the genetic code.
  • Stabilizing Effect
    Collective contribution of multiple hydrogen bonds that strengthens the DNA or RNA molecule.