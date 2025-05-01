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Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction pathway where an aromatic ring reacts with a strong electron-seeking species, often requiring a catalyst. Lewis Acid Catalyst A substance like FeX3 or AlCl3 that activates electrophiles, making them reactive enough for aromatic substitution. Halogenation A process introducing a halogen atom onto an aromatic ring, typically requiring a matching halogen catalyst. Iodination A reaction adding iodine to benzene, uniquely requiring nitric acid instead of the usual iron-based catalyst. Nitration A method for attaching a nitro group to benzene, using a mix of nitric and sulfuric acids to generate the active species. Sulfonation A transformation introducing a sulfonic acid group to benzene, using sulfuric acid or fuming sulfuric acid. Desulfonation A reverse process removing a sulfonic acid group from benzene, typically using dilute acid or steam. Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A reaction attaching an alkyl group to benzene, using an alkyl halide and an aluminum-based catalyst. Friedel-Crafts Acylation A process adding an acyl group to benzene, employing an acid chloride and AlCl3 as the catalyst. Carbocation Intermediate A highly reactive, electron-deficient species formed during certain aromatic substitutions, often generated by strong acids. Monohalogenated Benzene A benzene ring substituted with a single halogen atom, the typical product of EAS halogenation. Sulfonic Acid Group A functional group consisting of SO3H, introduced to benzene during sulfonation. Nitro Group A substituent with the structure NO2, featuring formal charges that cancel, resulting in a neutral group. Acyl Group A functional group derived from an acid chloride, containing a carbonyl, commonly introduced via acylation. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain or fragment, typically represented as R, added to benzene in alkylation reactions.
Benzene Reactions definitions
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EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
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