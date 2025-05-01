Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction pathway where an aromatic ring reacts with a strong electron-seeking species, often requiring a catalyst.

Lewis Acid Catalyst A substance like FeX3 or AlCl3 that activates electrophiles, making them reactive enough for aromatic substitution.

Halogenation A process introducing a halogen atom onto an aromatic ring, typically requiring a matching halogen catalyst.

Iodination A reaction adding iodine to benzene, uniquely requiring nitric acid instead of the usual iron-based catalyst.

Nitration A method for attaching a nitro group to benzene, using a mix of nitric and sulfuric acids to generate the active species.

Sulfonation A transformation introducing a sulfonic acid group to benzene, using sulfuric acid or fuming sulfuric acid.