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Benzene Reactions definitions

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  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction pathway where an aromatic ring reacts with a strong electron-seeking species, often requiring a catalyst.
  • Lewis Acid Catalyst
    A substance like FeX3 or AlCl3 that activates electrophiles, making them reactive enough for aromatic substitution.
  • Halogenation
    A process introducing a halogen atom onto an aromatic ring, typically requiring a matching halogen catalyst.
  • Iodination
    A reaction adding iodine to benzene, uniquely requiring nitric acid instead of the usual iron-based catalyst.
  • Nitration
    A method for attaching a nitro group to benzene, using a mix of nitric and sulfuric acids to generate the active species.
  • Sulfonation
    A transformation introducing a sulfonic acid group to benzene, using sulfuric acid or fuming sulfuric acid.
  • Desulfonation
    A reverse process removing a sulfonic acid group from benzene, typically using dilute acid or steam.
  • Friedel-Crafts Alkylation
    A reaction attaching an alkyl group to benzene, using an alkyl halide and an aluminum-based catalyst.
  • Friedel-Crafts Acylation
    A process adding an acyl group to benzene, employing an acid chloride and AlCl3 as the catalyst.
  • Carbocation Intermediate
    A highly reactive, electron-deficient species formed during certain aromatic substitutions, often generated by strong acids.
  • Monohalogenated Benzene
    A benzene ring substituted with a single halogen atom, the typical product of EAS halogenation.
  • Sulfonic Acid Group
    A functional group consisting of SO3H, introduced to benzene during sulfonation.
  • Nitro Group
    A substituent with the structure NO2, featuring formal charges that cancel, resulting in a neutral group.
  • Acyl Group
    A functional group derived from an acid chloride, containing a carbonyl, commonly introduced via acylation.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon chain or fragment, typically represented as R, added to benzene in alkylation reactions.