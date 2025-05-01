Benzyne A highly unstable intermediate with a triple bond forced into a benzene ring, resulting in significant ring strain.

Aryne A reactive species derived from aromatic rings featuring a formal triple bond, often synonymous with benzyne.

Elimination-Addition Mechanism A reaction sequence where a group is first removed from an aromatic ring, forming an unstable intermediate, followed by nucleophilic addition.

Beta Elimination A process where a base removes a hydrogen atom adjacent to a leaving group, resulting in the formation of a new multiple bond.

Strong Base A reagent capable of abstracting a proton from an aromatic ring, initiating the formation of a benzyne intermediate.

Conjugate Acid A species formed after a base accepts a proton, which can subsequently add to a reactive intermediate in the mechanism.