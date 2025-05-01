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Benzyne definitions

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  • Benzyne
    A highly unstable intermediate with a triple bond forced into a benzene ring, resulting in significant ring strain.
  • Aryne
    A reactive species derived from aromatic rings featuring a formal triple bond, often synonymous with benzyne.
  • Elimination-Addition Mechanism
    A reaction sequence where a group is first removed from an aromatic ring, forming an unstable intermediate, followed by nucleophilic addition.
  • Beta Elimination
    A process where a base removes a hydrogen atom adjacent to a leaving group, resulting in the formation of a new multiple bond.
  • Strong Base
    A reagent capable of abstracting a proton from an aromatic ring, initiating the formation of a benzyne intermediate.
  • Conjugate Acid
    A species formed after a base accepts a proton, which can subsequently add to a reactive intermediate in the mechanism.
  • Aryl Halide
    An aromatic compound containing a halogen atom directly bonded to the benzene ring, serving as a substrate in benzyne formation.
  • Aniline
    An aromatic amine produced by nucleophilic substitution on an aryl halide via the benzyne pathway.
  • Regioselectivity
    A preference for a chemical reaction to occur at one position over another on an aromatic ring, influenced by substituents.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    A substituent that increases electron density on the aromatic ring, favoring ortho substitution in the benzyne pathway.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    A substituent that decreases electron density on the aromatic ring, favoring meta substitution in the benzyne pathway.
  • Ortho Position
    A location on the aromatic ring adjacent to a substituent, often favored by electron-donating groups during nucleophilic attack.
  • Meta Position
    A location on the aromatic ring separated by one carbon from a substituent, often favored by electron-withdrawing groups.
  • Nucleophilic Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an aromatic ring, sometimes proceeding via a benzyne intermediate.
  • Ring Strain
    Instability arising from bond angles in a cyclic structure deviating from ideal values, especially pronounced in benzyne intermediates.