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Benzyne A highly unstable intermediate with a triple bond forced into a benzene ring, resulting in significant ring strain. Aryne A reactive species derived from aromatic rings featuring a formal triple bond, often synonymous with benzyne. Elimination-Addition Mechanism A reaction sequence where a group is first removed from an aromatic ring, forming an unstable intermediate, followed by nucleophilic addition. Beta Elimination A process where a base removes a hydrogen atom adjacent to a leaving group, resulting in the formation of a new multiple bond. Strong Base A reagent capable of abstracting a proton from an aromatic ring, initiating the formation of a benzyne intermediate. Conjugate Acid A species formed after a base accepts a proton, which can subsequently add to a reactive intermediate in the mechanism. Aryl Halide An aromatic compound containing a halogen atom directly bonded to the benzene ring, serving as a substrate in benzyne formation. Aniline An aromatic amine produced by nucleophilic substitution on an aryl halide via the benzyne pathway. Regioselectivity A preference for a chemical reaction to occur at one position over another on an aromatic ring, influenced by substituents. Electron-Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density on the aromatic ring, favoring ortho substitution in the benzyne pathway. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that decreases electron density on the aromatic ring, favoring meta substitution in the benzyne pathway. Ortho Position A location on the aromatic ring adjacent to a substituent, often favored by electron-donating groups during nucleophilic attack. Meta Position A location on the aromatic ring separated by one carbon from a substituent, often favored by electron-withdrawing groups. Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an aromatic ring, sometimes proceeding via a benzyne intermediate. Ring Strain Instability arising from bond angles in a cyclic structure deviating from ideal values, especially pronounced in benzyne intermediates.
Benzyne definitions
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Benzyne
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