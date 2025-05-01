What is the benzyne pathway in benzene chemistry? The benzyne pathway is an elimination-addition mechanism involving the formation of a highly unstable intermediate called benzyne (or aryne), which features a triple bond within the benzene ring.

What is the first step in the benzyne mechanism? The first step is a beta elimination using a strong base, which removes a hydrogen and a leaving group (like a halide) to form the benzyne intermediate.

Why is the benzyne intermediate considered highly unstable? Benzyne is unstable because it forces a triple bond into the benzene ring, creating significant angle strain since the bond angle is forced to 120° instead of the preferred 180°.

What type of base is typically used to generate benzyne from an aryl halide? A very strong base, such as NH2− (amide ion), is typically used to generate benzyne from an aryl halide.

After forming benzyne, what is the next step in the mechanism? The next step is the addition of a nucleophile (often the conjugate acid of the base used) to one side of the triple bond, forming a new substituted benzene.

How can the benzyne pathway be used to synthesize aniline? By treating an aryl halide with NH2−, benzyne is formed and then NH2− adds to the ring, ultimately yielding aniline after proton exchange.