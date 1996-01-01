Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Benzene can also undergo Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution via an Elimination-Addition pathway to make aniline. This mechanism requires the formation of a highly unstable aryne (C6H4) intermediate.
General Mechanism
What happens in we have an asymmetrical benzyne and has substituents? How do we know which side is going to get attacked?
Regiospecificity
Activating and deactivating groups
Which is the major product for the following reaction?
