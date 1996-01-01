Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond

Benzyne

Benzene can also undergo Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution via an Elimination-Addition pathway to make aniline. This mechanism requires the formation of a highly unstable aryne (C6H4) intermediate. 

General Mechanism

6m
What happens in we have an asymmetrical benzyne and has substituents? How do we know which side is going to get attacked? 

Regiospecificity

3m
Activating and deactivating groups

3m
Which is the major product for the following reaction?

Which is the major product for the following reaction?

