What is the main role of a beta hydrogen in an elimination reaction? A beta hydrogen is removed during elimination, allowing the formation of a double bond by converting two sigma bonds into one pi bond.

What happens to the sigma and pi bonds during an elimination reaction? Two sigma bonds are broken and replaced by one pi bond, resulting in the formation of a double bond.

How many different products can typically be formed in an elimination reaction? Up to three different products can be formed, corresponding to the maximum of three unique beta carbons.

What determines the number of possible products in an elimination reaction? The number of non-equivalent beta carbons with at least one hydrogen determines the number of possible products.

What is a beta carbon in the context of elimination reactions? A beta carbon is a carbon atom directly attached to the alpha carbon, which is the carbon bonded to the leaving group.

Why can choosing a different beta hydrogen lead to a new product? Removing a hydrogen from a different beta carbon can result in the formation of a double bond in a different position, creating a distinct product.