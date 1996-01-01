Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
In order to predict E2 products, we’ll have to get good at recognizing how many different and eligible β-hydrogens exist.
Elimination reactions remove β-hydrogens to create double bonds.
Unique β-carbons and possible products
For the following molecules, identify the number of unique products that could be obtained through elimination.
