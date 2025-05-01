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Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid definitions

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  • Blocking Group
    A temporary substituent used to prevent reaction at a specific position, later removed to yield the desired product.
  • Sulfonation
    A reversible process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto an aromatic ring using concentrated sulfuric acid.
  • Sulfonic Acid
    A functional group added to benzene rings that can be easily removed with heat, acid, or steam.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often influenced by directing groups.
  • Para Position
    The site on a benzene ring directly opposite a reference group, often favored in substitution due to steric factors.
  • Ortho Position
    A location adjacent to a reference group on a benzene ring, typically less favored due to steric hindrance.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent that deactivates the ring and directs incoming groups to the meta positions during substitution.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A spatial effect where bulky groups prevent reactions at certain positions on a molecule.
  • Desulfonation
    The removal of a sulfonic acid group from an aromatic ring, typically using dilute acid or heat.
  • Deactivator
    A group that reduces the reactivity of an aromatic ring toward electrophilic substitution.
  • Ortho Para Director
    A substituent that increases reactivity at the ortho and para positions during aromatic substitution.
  • Toluene
    A methyl-substituted benzene used as a starting material in aromatic substitution reactions.
  • SO3
    A reactive species generated from sulfuric acid, responsible for introducing sulfonic acid groups.
  • Yield
    The proportion of desired product obtained from a chemical reaction, often improved by blocking strategies.