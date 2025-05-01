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Blocking Group A temporary substituent used to prevent reaction at a specific position, later removed to yield the desired product. Sulfonation A reversible process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto an aromatic ring using concentrated sulfuric acid. Sulfonic Acid A functional group added to benzene rings that can be easily removed with heat, acid, or steam. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often influenced by directing groups. Para Position The site on a benzene ring directly opposite a reference group, often favored in substitution due to steric factors. Ortho Position A location adjacent to a reference group on a benzene ring, typically less favored due to steric hindrance. Meta Director A substituent that deactivates the ring and directs incoming groups to the meta positions during substitution. Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups prevent reactions at certain positions on a molecule. Desulfonation The removal of a sulfonic acid group from an aromatic ring, typically using dilute acid or heat. Deactivator A group that reduces the reactivity of an aromatic ring toward electrophilic substitution. Ortho Para Director A substituent that increases reactivity at the ortho and para positions during aromatic substitution. Toluene A methyl-substituted benzene used as a starting material in aromatic substitution reactions. SO3 A reactive species generated from sulfuric acid, responsible for introducing sulfonic acid groups. Yield The proportion of desired product obtained from a chemical reaction, often improved by blocking strategies.
Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid definitions
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Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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