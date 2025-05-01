Blocking Group A temporary substituent used to prevent reaction at a specific position, later removed to yield the desired product.

Sulfonation A reversible process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto an aromatic ring using concentrated sulfuric acid.

Sulfonic Acid A functional group added to benzene rings that can be easily removed with heat, acid, or steam.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, often influenced by directing groups.

Para Position The site on a benzene ring directly opposite a reference group, often favored in substitution due to steric factors.

Ortho Position A location adjacent to a reference group on a benzene ring, typically less favored due to steric hindrance.