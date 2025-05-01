Back
What is the only reversible electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction? Sulfonation is the only reversible EAS reaction. What reagent is used to carry out sulfonation of benzene? Concentrated sulfuric acid is used for sulfonation. What group is formed on benzene during sulfonation? A sulfonic acid group is formed during sulfonation. How can the sulfonic acid group be removed from benzene? It can be removed with heat, acid, or steam. Why is sulfonic acid considered a blocking group in synthesis? Because it is not present in the final product and is used only to facilitate ortho substitution. What position does sulfonation typically block on toluene? Sulfonation typically blocks the para position. What is the typical yield of para sulfonation on toluene? Over 90% yield is achieved for para sulfonation. What type of director is the CH3 group on toluene? The CH3 group is an ortho/para director. What type of director is the sulfonic acid group? Sulfonic acid is a meta director and a strong deactivator. Why is ortho substitution usually not highly favored in EAS reactions? Ortho substitution is not highly favored due to steric hindrance. How does blocking the para position affect ortho substitution? Blocking the para position forces ortho substitution, increasing its yield. What happens to the sulfonic acid group after the EAS reaction is complete? It is removed by desulfonation using dilute acid, leaving only a hydrogen. What is the main purpose of using a blocking group in aromatic synthesis? The main purpose is to control the position of substitution, such as favoring ortho over para. What is the sequence of steps in a typical blocking group strategy for ortho substitution? First, sulfonation to block para, then EAS for ortho substitution, and finally desulfonation to remove the blocking group. Why is the sulfonic acid group not found in the final product after blocking group strategy? Because it is removed after the desired substitution, serving only as a temporary blocking group.
Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
1 problem
Topic
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
9 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Ernest
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny