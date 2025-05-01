What is the only reversible electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction? Sulfonation is the only reversible EAS reaction.

What reagent is used to carry out sulfonation of benzene? Concentrated sulfuric acid is used for sulfonation.

What group is formed on benzene during sulfonation? A sulfonic acid group is formed during sulfonation.

How can the sulfonic acid group be removed from benzene? It can be removed with heat, acid, or steam.

Why is sulfonic acid considered a blocking group in synthesis? Because it is not present in the final product and is used only to facilitate ortho substitution.

What position does sulfonation typically block on toluene? Sulfonation typically blocks the para position.