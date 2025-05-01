Optical Activity A property where a compound rotates plane-polarized light, indicating the presence of chiral molecules in a sample.

Specific Rotation A standardized measure of a compound's ability to rotate plane-polarized light, given as degrees per concentration and path length.

Observed Rotation The actual measured angle by which a sample rotates plane-polarized light, reflecting the mixture's composition.

Enantiomeric Excess A value expressing the difference in percentage between two enantiomers in a mixture, indicating optical purity.

Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, often labeled as 'R' or 'S'.

Polarimeter An instrument used to measure the angle of rotation caused by optically active substances.