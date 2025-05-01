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Optical Activity A property where a compound rotates plane-polarized light, indicating the presence of chiral molecules in a sample. Specific Rotation A standardized measure of a compound's ability to rotate plane-polarized light, given as degrees per concentration and path length. Observed Rotation The actual measured angle by which a sample rotates plane-polarized light, reflecting the mixture's composition. Enantiomeric Excess A value expressing the difference in percentage between two enantiomers in a mixture, indicating optical purity. Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, often labeled as 'R' or 'S'. Polarimeter An instrument used to measure the angle of rotation caused by optically active substances. Mixture A sample containing more than one enantiomer, resulting in reduced optical rotation compared to a pure sample. Percentage Composition The proportion of each enantiomer present in a sample, typically adding up to 100%. Higher Enantiomer The enantiomer present in greater proportion within a mixture, contributing more to optical rotation. Lower Enantiomer The enantiomer present in lesser proportion within a mixture, reducing the net optical rotation. S-Epinephrine A specific chiral form of epinephrine with a positive specific rotation, used as a reference in calculations. R-Epinephrine The enantiomeric counterpart to S-epinephrine, contributing oppositely to optical rotation in mixtures. Chirality A geometric property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, leading to enantiomer formation. Equation Rearrangement A mathematical manipulation to solve for a desired variable, such as enantiomeric excess or enantiomer percentages. Plane-Polarized Light Light oscillating in a single plane, used in polarimetry to detect optical activity in chiral samples.
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages definitions
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Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
5. Chirality
5 problems
Topic
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Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
5. Chirality
1 problem
Topic
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5. Chirality - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 15 problems
Chapter
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5. Chirality - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Johnny
5. Chirality - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Johnny