What is the equation relating observed rotation, specific rotation, and enantiomeric excess (ee)? Observed rotation equals specific rotation times enantiomeric excess (ee).

How do you solve for enantiomeric excess (ee) if given observed and specific rotation? Enantiomeric excess (ee) is calculated by dividing the observed rotation by the specific rotation.

What is the sum of the percentages of the higher and lower enantiomers in a mixture? The sum of the percentages of the higher and lower enantiomers always equals 100%.

If the specific rotation of pure s-epinephrine is +50 and the observed rotation is +25, what does this indicate about the mixture? It indicates that the mixture contains both enantiomers and is not pure s-epinephrine.

How do you calculate the percentage of the higher enantiomer from most enantiomeric excess values? You use the formula: percentage of higher enantiomer = (enantiomeric excess + 100) / 2.

How do you find the percentage of the lower enantiomer once you know the higher enantiomer's percentage? Subtract the percentage of the higher enantiomer from 100% to get the lower enantiomer's percentage.