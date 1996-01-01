Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

5. Chirality

Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages

Next Topic

Sometimes professors will ask us to solve for exact the percentage of each enantiomer in solution. For that we’ll need some new equations. 

Content
1

concept

How to solve for the percentage of each enantiomer.

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Calculating EE, percent of each enantiomer, and sketching mixture

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

The [α] of pure S-epinephrine is +50°. Calculate the ee of a solution with an observed value of -40°. Calculate percent of each enantiomer. Then sketch the approximate mixture in our sample polarimeter tube.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.