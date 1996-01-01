Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Sometimes professors will ask us to solve for exact the percentage of each enantiomer in solution. For that we’ll need some new equations.
How to solve for the percentage of each enantiomer.
Calculating EE, percent of each enantiomer, and sketching mixture
The [α] of pure S-epinephrine is +50°. Calculate the ee of a solution with an observed value of -40°. Calculate percent of each enantiomer. Then sketch the approximate mixture in our sample polarimeter tube.