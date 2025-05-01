Cyclopropanation Transformation where a double bond and a reactive species yield a three-membered ring, often resulting in a cis product.

Carbene Highly reactive intermediate with a neutral charge, a lone pair, and only six valence electrons, violating the octet rule.

Carbenoid Species that behaves like a carbene in reactions but is not a true carbene, often involved in cyclopropanation.

Cyclopropane Three-membered ring hydrocarbon formed by the addition of a methylene group to a double bond.

Alpha Elimination Process where a hydrogen and a leaving group are removed from the same carbon, generating a reactive intermediate.

Diazomethane Yellow, volatile compound that releases nitrogen gas upon light exposure, forming a reactive intermediate for ring formation.