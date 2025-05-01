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Cyclopropanation Transformation where a double bond and a reactive species yield a three-membered ring, often resulting in a cis product. Carbene Highly reactive intermediate with a neutral charge, a lone pair, and only six valence electrons, violating the octet rule. Carbenoid Species that behaves like a carbene in reactions but is not a true carbene, often involved in cyclopropanation. Cyclopropane Three-membered ring hydrocarbon formed by the addition of a methylene group to a double bond. Alpha Elimination Process where a hydrogen and a leaving group are removed from the same carbon, generating a reactive intermediate. Diazomethane Yellow, volatile compound that releases nitrogen gas upon light exposure, forming a reactive intermediate for ring formation. Diazo Group Functional group with two nitrogen atoms connected by a triple bond, prone to releasing nitrogen gas under energy input. Simmons-Smith Reaction Method using diiodomethane and a zinc-copper couple to generate a carbenoid for cyclopropane synthesis. Diiodomethane Methane derivative with two iodine atoms, used as a precursor in the Simmons-Smith reaction. Zinc-Copper Couple Mixture of zinc and copper metals that activates diiodomethane to form a reactive carbenoid species. Iodozinc Methylene Reactive intermediate formed from diiodomethane and zinc-copper, serving as the active species in the Simmons-Smith reaction. Enantiomer Non-superimposable mirror image of a molecule, relevant when cyclopropanation creates asymmetric centers. Halogen Element from group 17, such as chlorine or bromine, often used to substitute hydrogens in reactive intermediates. Tert-Butoxide Strong, bulky base commonly used to abstract protons and initiate elimination reactions leading to reactive intermediates. Octet Rule Principle stating atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, often violated by reactive intermediates.
Carbene definitions
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