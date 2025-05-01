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What is the product when a double bond reacts with a carbene or carbenoid in a cyclopropanation reaction? The product is a cyclopropane, a three-membered ring structure. Why are carbenes considered highly reactive intermediates? Carbenes are highly reactive because they violate the octet rule, having only six electrons around the carbon atom. What is the formal charge on a typical carbene? A typical carbene has a formal charge of zero. What happens to the stereochemistry of the cyclopropane ring formed in cyclopropanation? The cyclopropane ring is always formed as a cis product due to ring strain and the mechanism of addition. How can the hydrogens on a carbene be substituted in cyclopropanation reactions? The hydrogens can be replaced with other atoms like halogens, such as bromine or chlorine. What is the role of tert-butoxide in generating a carbene from a trihalogenated compound? Tert-butoxide acts as a strong base, abstracting a hydrogen and facilitating alpha elimination to generate the carbene. What is alpha elimination in the context of carbene generation? Alpha elimination involves removing a hydrogen and a halogen from the same carbon to form a carbene. What is diazomethane and how does it generate a carbene? Diazomethane is a compound with a diazo group that, upon exposure to light or heat, releases nitrogen gas and forms a carbene. Why is nitrogen gas so stable when released from diazomethane? Nitrogen gas is stable due to its strong triple bond and inert nature, making it unlikely to react further. What is the Simmons-Smith reaction used for? The Simmons-Smith reaction is used to add a cyclopropane ring to a double bond using diiodomethane and a zinc-copper couple. What is the key reagent formed in the Simmons-Smith reaction? The key reagent is iodozincmethyl iodide, also known as the Simmons-Smith reagent. Does the final cyclopropane product from the Simmons-Smith reaction contain iodine atoms? No, the final cyclopropane product does not contain iodine atoms; the iodines are removed during the reaction. What is the difference between a carbene and a carbenoid? A carbene is a neutral carbon species with two nonbonded electrons, while a carbenoid is a compound that behaves like a carbene but is not a true carbene. How many main methods for cyclopropanation were discussed in the lesson? Four main methods for cyclopropanation were discussed: direct carbene addition, alpha elimination, diazomethane, and the Simmons-Smith reaction. What is the general mechanism shared by all cyclopropanation reactions discussed? All cyclopropanation reactions involve the addition of a CH2 group to a double bond, forming a three-membered cyclopropane ring.
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