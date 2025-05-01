What is the product when a double bond reacts with a carbene or carbenoid in a cyclopropanation reaction? The product is a cyclopropane, a three-membered ring structure.

Why are carbenes considered highly reactive intermediates? Carbenes are highly reactive because they violate the octet rule, having only six electrons around the carbon atom.

What is the formal charge on a typical carbene? A typical carbene has a formal charge of zero.

What happens to the stereochemistry of the cyclopropane ring formed in cyclopropanation? The cyclopropane ring is always formed as a cis product due to ring strain and the mechanism of addition.

How can the hydrogens on a carbene be substituted in cyclopropanation reactions? The hydrogens can be replaced with other atoms like halogens, such as bromine or chlorine.

What is the role of tert-butoxide in generating a carbene from a trihalogenated compound? Tert-butoxide acts as a strong base, abstracting a hydrogen and facilitating alpha elimination to generate the carbene.