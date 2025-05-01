Carbocation A positively charged carbon species that seeks electron density and can undergo rearrangement to increase stability.

Rearrangement A process where a structure changes to a more stable form, often involving the migration of atoms or groups within a molecule.

Stability A measure of how favorable or persistent a molecular structure is, often increased by more alkyl group attachments to a carbocation.

Shift The migration of a group or atom from one atom to an adjacent atom, resulting in a new, often more stable, molecular structure.

1,2-Hydride Shift A rearrangement where a hydrogen atom with its bonding electrons moves from one carbon to an adjacent carbocation, increasing stability.

1,2-Alkyl Shift A rearrangement involving the migration of an alkyl group, such as methyl or ethyl, from one carbon to a neighboring carbocation.