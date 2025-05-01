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Carbocation A positively charged carbon species that seeks electron density and can undergo rearrangement to increase stability. Rearrangement A process where a structure changes to a more stable form, often involving the migration of atoms or groups within a molecule. Stability A measure of how favorable or persistent a molecular structure is, often increased by more alkyl group attachments to a carbocation. Shift The migration of a group or atom from one atom to an adjacent atom, resulting in a new, often more stable, molecular structure. 1,2-Hydride Shift A rearrangement where a hydrogen atom with its bonding electrons moves from one carbon to an adjacent carbocation, increasing stability. 1,2-Alkyl Shift A rearrangement involving the migration of an alkyl group, such as methyl or ethyl, from one carbon to a neighboring carbocation. Methyl Shift A specific alkyl shift where a methyl group moves to a carbocation, typically when no hydrogens are available for a hydride shift. Ethyl Shift A less common alkyl shift where an ethyl group migrates to a carbocation, requiring more energy than a methyl shift. Ring Expansion A rearrangement where a carbocation adjacent to a small ring causes the ring to increase in size, relieving strain and increasing stability. Activation Energy The energy required to initiate a rearrangement, higher for larger group shifts like ethyl compared to hydride or methyl shifts. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment, such as methyl or ethyl, that can migrate during rearrangement to stabilize a carbocation. Tertiary Carbocation A carbocation bonded to three alkyl groups, representing a highly stable carbocation form due to electron-donating effects. Primary Carbocation A carbocation attached to only one alkyl group, making it highly unstable and prone to rearrangement. Secondary Carbocation A carbocation connected to two alkyl groups, intermediate in stability between primary and tertiary forms. Bond Angle Strain A destabilizing effect in small rings that promotes ring expansion during carbocation rearrangement.
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements definitions
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Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
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