What is a carbocation rearrangement and why does it occur? A carbocation rearrangement is when a carbocation moves to a more stable position, usually to increase its stability by forming a more substituted carbocation.

What is the most common type of carbocation shift? The most common type is the 1,2-hydride shift, where a hydrogen atom moves to the carbocation to create a more stable carbocation.

Under what condition does a 1,2-hydride shift occur? A 1,2-hydride shift occurs when there is a hydrogen on an adjacent, more stable carbon next to the carbocation.

Why do you draw the arrow from the hydrogen bond to the carbocation in a hydride shift? Because electrons move from the more negative (the bond) to the more positive (the carbocation), not from the positive charge itself.

What happens to the original carbocation carbon after a hydride shift? It gains a hydrogen and becomes neutral, while the carbocation moves to the carbon that lost the hydrogen.

What is a 1,2-alkyl shift and when does it occur? A 1,2-alkyl shift is when an alkyl group (like methyl or ethyl) moves to the carbocation, and it occurs only if no hydrogens are available for a hydride shift.