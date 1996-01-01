Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Carbocations will rearrange to an adjacent, more stable position if possible. These have different names based on which atoms are rearranging.
Understanding why carbocations shift.
a. 1,2-Hydride Shift occurs when there is a hydrogen located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.
Hydride Shift
b. 1,2-Alkyl Shift occurs when only small alkyl groups are located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.
Alkyl Shift
c. Ring Expansion occurs when a carbocation is adjacent to a 3, 4 or 5-membered ring.
Ring Expansion
I hope we didn't lose you with that last one! Just remember to label your carbons and you will do great.:)
NOW, we will move on to some practice questions. Let's see if we can apply what we just learned to different molecules who may or may not want to undergo a rearrangment.
Intro
Which of the following carbocations are likely to rearrange?
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule I
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule II
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule III
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule IV
So, how'd you do?
I know you guys rocked it. Let's move on.