Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics

Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements

Carbocations will rearrange to an adjacent, more stable position if possible. These have different names based on which atoms are rearranging.

1

concept

Understanding why carbocations shift.

clock
47s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

a. 1,2-Hydride Shift occurs when there is a hydrogen located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.

2

concept

Hydride Shift

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

b. 1,2-Alkyl Shift occurs when only small alkyl groups are located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.

3

concept

Alkyl Shift

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

c. Ring Expansion occurs when a carbocation is adjacent to a 3, 4 or 5-membered ring.

4

concept

Ring Expansion

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

I hope we didn't lose you with that last one! Just remember to label your carbons and you will do great.:)



NOW, we will move on to some practice questions. Let's see if we can apply what we just learned to different molecules who may or may not want to undergo a rearrangment. 

5

concept

Intro

clock
23s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Which of the following carbocations are likely to rearrange?

6
Problem

Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.

Molecule I

Was this helpful ?
0
Content
7
Problem

Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.

Molecule II

Was this helpful ?
0
Content
8
Problem

Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.

Molecule III

Was this helpful ?
0
Content
9
Problem

Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.

Molecule IV

Was this helpful ?
0
Content

So, how'd you do? 

 

I know you guys rocked it. Let's move on. 

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.