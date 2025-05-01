Carbocation A carbon atom with three bonds and an empty orbital, carrying a positive charge due to a missing bond.

Intermediate A high-energy species formed during a reaction, existing between reactants and products, often isolatable.

Hyperconjugation Stabilization from electron density shared by adjacent sigma bonds with an empty p orbital on a positively charged carbon.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by the direct overlap of atomic orbitals, capable of donating electron density in stabilization.

R Group An alkyl substituent attached to a molecule, often providing hydrogens for electron donation in stabilization.

Primary Carbocation A positively charged carbon attached to only one alkyl group, offering minimal stabilization and high instability.