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Carbocation A carbon atom with three bonds and an empty orbital, carrying a positive charge due to a missing bond. Intermediate A high-energy species formed during a reaction, existing between reactants and products, often isolatable. Hyperconjugation Stabilization from electron density shared by adjacent sigma bonds with an empty p orbital on a positively charged carbon. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by the direct overlap of atomic orbitals, capable of donating electron density in stabilization. R Group An alkyl substituent attached to a molecule, often providing hydrogens for electron donation in stabilization. Primary Carbocation A positively charged carbon attached to only one alkyl group, offering minimal stabilization and high instability. Secondary Carbocation A positively charged carbon bonded to two alkyl groups, more stable than primary due to increased electron donation. Tertiary Carbocation A positively charged carbon connected to three alkyl groups, achieving maximum stabilization via extensive hyperconjugation. Allylic Carbocation A positively charged carbon adjacent to a double bond, stabilized by resonance delocalizing the positive charge. Benzylic Carbocation A positively charged carbon next to a benzene ring, stabilized by resonance with the aromatic system. Resonance Delocalization of charge across multiple atoms, increasing stability by spreading out electron deficiency. Delocalization Distribution of electron density or charge over several atoms, reducing localized instability. Alkyl Halide A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, capable of forming a carbocation upon halide departure. Empty Orbital A region around an atom lacking electrons, often associated with a positive charge and high reactivity.
Carbocation Stability definitions
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Carbocation Stability
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