Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics

Carbocation Stability

Now we’re going to discuss the most important intermediate of all organic chemistry, the carbocation.

Carbocation Stability

Determining Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are stabilized by a phenomenon called hyperconjugation.

Hyperconjugation is the delocalization of charge by the interaction of an empty p-orbital with an adjacent, eclipsed σ-bond. Basically it’s like resonance for single bonds (more complicated than that but don’t worry about it). 

Since this is only possible with -R groups, the more substituted the carbocation, the more stable

Which of the following leaving groups would generate the most stable carbocation?

Predicting the most stable carbocation

