Glycerol Metabolism Pathway converting a lipid-derived molecule into glycolytic intermediates for energy production.

Triacylglycerol A lipid molecule hydrolyzed to yield fatty acids and a three-carbon alcohol for further catabolism.

Hydrolysis Chemical process breaking down large lipid molecules into smaller components using water.

Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol released from fats, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding pathways.

Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chains released from lipids, distinct from the three-carbon alcohol in fat breakdown.

Glycerol 3-Phosphate A phosphorylated intermediate formed from a three-carbon alcohol, entering oxidation steps.