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Glycerol Metabolism Pathway converting a lipid-derived molecule into glycolytic intermediates for energy production. Triacylglycerol A lipid molecule hydrolyzed to yield fatty acids and a three-carbon alcohol for further catabolism. Hydrolysis Chemical process breaking down large lipid molecules into smaller components using water. Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol released from fats, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding pathways. Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chains released from lipids, distinct from the three-carbon alcohol in fat breakdown. Glycerol 3-Phosphate A phosphorylated intermediate formed from a three-carbon alcohol, entering oxidation steps. Phosphorylation Addition of an inorganic phosphate group to a molecule, often using ATP and catalyzed by a kinase. Glycerol Kinase Enzyme catalyzing the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to a three-carbon alcohol. Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate A glycolytic intermediate produced from the oxidation of a phosphorylated three-carbon alcohol. Dehydrogenase Enzyme facilitating the oxidation of substrates by transferring electrons to NAD+. NAD+ A coenzyme acting as an electron acceptor, reduced during oxidation reactions to form NADH. NADH A high-energy electron carrier generated during substrate oxidation, later used for ATP synthesis. Glycolysis Metabolic pathway converting glucose or intermediates into pyruvate, yielding ATP and NADH. Pyruvate Three-carbon end product of glycolysis, serving as a substrate for aerobic respiration. Acetyl CoA A central metabolic intermediate formed from pyruvate, entering the citric acid cycle for further energy extraction.
Catabolism of Fats: Glycerol Metabolism definitions
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