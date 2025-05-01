Skip to main content
Back

Catabolism of Fats: Glycerol Metabolism definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Glycerol Metabolism
    Pathway converting a lipid-derived molecule into glycolytic intermediates for energy production.
  • Triacylglycerol
    A lipid molecule hydrolyzed to yield fatty acids and a three-carbon alcohol for further catabolism.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical process breaking down large lipid molecules into smaller components using water.
  • Glycerol
    A three-carbon alcohol released from fats, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding pathways.
  • Fatty Acid
    Long hydrocarbon chains released from lipids, distinct from the three-carbon alcohol in fat breakdown.
  • Glycerol 3-Phosphate
    A phosphorylated intermediate formed from a three-carbon alcohol, entering oxidation steps.
  • Phosphorylation
    Addition of an inorganic phosphate group to a molecule, often using ATP and catalyzed by a kinase.
  • Glycerol Kinase
    Enzyme catalyzing the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to a three-carbon alcohol.
  • Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
    A glycolytic intermediate produced from the oxidation of a phosphorylated three-carbon alcohol.
  • Dehydrogenase
    Enzyme facilitating the oxidation of substrates by transferring electrons to NAD+.
  • NAD+
    A coenzyme acting as an electron acceptor, reduced during oxidation reactions to form NADH.
  • NADH
    A high-energy electron carrier generated during substrate oxidation, later used for ATP synthesis.
  • Glycolysis
    Metabolic pathway converting glucose or intermediates into pyruvate, yielding ATP and NADH.
  • Pyruvate
    Three-carbon end product of glycolysis, serving as a substrate for aerobic respiration.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A central metabolic intermediate formed from pyruvate, entering the citric acid cycle for further energy extraction.