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Catabolism of Fats: Glycerol Metabolism quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism in fat catabolism?
    The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis.
  • What are the two products formed when triacylglycerol is hydrolyzed?
    Triacylglycerol hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids.
  • What happens to glycerol after it is released from triacylglycerol?
    Glycerol travels to the liver to undergo two biochemical reactions.
  • What is the first step of glycerol metabolism called, and what enzyme catalyzes it?
    The first step is phosphorylation, catalyzed by glycerol kinase.
  • What molecule is consumed during the phosphorylation of glycerol?
    One ATP molecule is consumed during phosphorylation.
  • What is the product of the phosphorylation of glycerol?
    The product is glycerol 3-phosphate.
  • What is the second step of glycerol metabolism and which enzyme catalyzes it?
    The second step is oxidation, catalyzed by a dehydrogenase enzyme.
  • What is the product of the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate?
    The product is dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP).
  • What cofactor is reduced during the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate?
    NAD+ is reduced to NADH during this reaction.
  • Is the phosphorylation of glycerol reversible or irreversible?
    The phosphorylation of glycerol is irreversible.
  • Is the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate to DHAP reversible or irreversible?
    The oxidation to DHAP is reversible.
  • What important metabolic pathway does DHAP enter after its formation?
    DHAP enters glycolysis.
  • What high-energy molecules are produced during glycolysis from DHAP?
    NADH and ATP are produced during glycolysis.
  • What happens to pyruvate formed from glycolysis if oxygen is available?
    Pyruvate undergoes aerobic respiration to form Acetyl CoA, NADH, and ATP.
  • What ions help facilitate the phosphorylation and oxidation steps in glycerol metabolism?
    Magnesium ion helps in phosphorylation, and zinc ion helps in oxidation.