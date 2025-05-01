What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism in fat catabolism? The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis.

What are the two products formed when triacylglycerol is hydrolyzed? Triacylglycerol hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids.

What happens to glycerol after it is released from triacylglycerol? Glycerol travels to the liver to undergo two biochemical reactions.

What is the first step of glycerol metabolism called, and what enzyme catalyzes it? The first step is phosphorylation, catalyzed by glycerol kinase.

What molecule is consumed during the phosphorylation of glycerol? One ATP molecule is consumed during phosphorylation.

What is the product of the phosphorylation of glycerol? The product is glycerol 3-phosphate.