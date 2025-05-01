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What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism in fat catabolism? The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis. What are the two products formed when triacylglycerol is hydrolyzed? Triacylglycerol hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids. What happens to glycerol after it is released from triacylglycerol? Glycerol travels to the liver to undergo two biochemical reactions. What is the first step of glycerol metabolism called, and what enzyme catalyzes it? The first step is phosphorylation, catalyzed by glycerol kinase. What molecule is consumed during the phosphorylation of glycerol? One ATP molecule is consumed during phosphorylation. What is the product of the phosphorylation of glycerol? The product is glycerol 3-phosphate. What is the second step of glycerol metabolism and which enzyme catalyzes it? The second step is oxidation, catalyzed by a dehydrogenase enzyme. What is the product of the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate? The product is dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP). What cofactor is reduced during the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate? NAD+ is reduced to NADH during this reaction. Is the phosphorylation of glycerol reversible or irreversible? The phosphorylation of glycerol is irreversible. Is the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate to DHAP reversible or irreversible? The oxidation to DHAP is reversible. What important metabolic pathway does DHAP enter after its formation? DHAP enters glycolysis. What high-energy molecules are produced during glycolysis from DHAP? NADH and ATP are produced during glycolysis. What happens to pyruvate formed from glycolysis if oxygen is available? Pyruvate undergoes aerobic respiration to form Acetyl CoA, NADH, and ATP. What ions help facilitate the phosphorylation and oxidation steps in glycerol metabolism? Magnesium ion helps in phosphorylation, and zinc ion helps in oxidation.
Catabolism of Fats: Glycerol Metabolism quiz
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