Everyone. In this video, let's talk about glycerol metabolism. Now here we're going to say that this is involved in the catabolism of fats. We're going to say the main purpose of glycerol metabolism is ATP production through glycolysis. If we take a look here, we have stages 1 and 2.

We're going to hydrolyze our lipids here, which gives us our fatty acid plus glycerol. Paying attention to glycerol, we then go into glycerol metabolism, where it's converted to DHAP. That can undergo glycolysis in order to form pyruvate. Remember, in glycolysis here, we will make our high energy molecules of NADH and ATP. DHAP is oxidized through the use of NAD+.

NAD+, as a result of this oxidizing of DHAP, is reduced to NADH. Right? So just remember, those are cornerstones of glycolysis. We know that we're using NAD+ on our substrate. That NAD+ becomes NADH.