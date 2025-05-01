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Cationic Polymerization Chain-growth process where alkenes with electron-donating groups form polymers via carbocation intermediates. Alkene Hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this polymerization. Electron-Donating Group Substituent that stabilizes carbocations by supplying electron density, enhancing reactivity in the mechanism. Electrophile Species that initiates the reaction by accepting electrons, often a proton or Lewis acid in this context. Lewis Acid Electron pair acceptor, such as boron trifluoride, that activates the monomer for polymerization. Boron Trifluoride Common Lewis acid catalyst forming an adduct with water to generate the initiating proton. Adduct Intermediate complex formed between a Lewis acid and a Lewis base, facilitating proton donation. Carbocation Positively charged carbon intermediate crucial for chain propagation in the polymerization process. Initiation First step where the monomer is activated by protonation, generating a reactive carbocation. Propagation Step involving sequential addition of monomers to the growing chain via head-to-tail mechanism. Termination Final step where chain growth stops, typically by proton loss or nucleophilic attack. Nucleophilic Attack Process where a counter ion donates electrons to the carbocation, ending the polymer chain. Beta Elimination Mechanism resembling proton removal from the chain, resulting in alkene formation and chain termination. Counter Ion Ion generated during initiation that can later neutralize the carbocation, terminating the chain. Head-to-Tail Addition Pattern where the reactive end of the chain adds to the less substituted end of the incoming monomer.
Cationic Polymerization definitions
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