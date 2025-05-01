Cationic Polymerization Chain-growth process where alkenes with electron-donating groups form polymers via carbocation intermediates.

Alkene Hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this polymerization.

Electron-Donating Group Substituent that stabilizes carbocations by supplying electron density, enhancing reactivity in the mechanism.

Electrophile Species that initiates the reaction by accepting electrons, often a proton or Lewis acid in this context.

Lewis Acid Electron pair acceptor, such as boron trifluoride, that activates the monomer for polymerization.

Boron Trifluoride Common Lewis acid catalyst forming an adduct with water to generate the initiating proton.