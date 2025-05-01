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Cationic Polymerization definitions

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  • Cationic Polymerization
    Chain-growth process where alkenes with electron-donating groups form polymers via carbocation intermediates.
  • Alkene
    Hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this polymerization.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    Substituent that stabilizes carbocations by supplying electron density, enhancing reactivity in the mechanism.
  • Electrophile
    Species that initiates the reaction by accepting electrons, often a proton or Lewis acid in this context.
  • Lewis Acid
    Electron pair acceptor, such as boron trifluoride, that activates the monomer for polymerization.
  • Boron Trifluoride
    Common Lewis acid catalyst forming an adduct with water to generate the initiating proton.
  • Adduct
    Intermediate complex formed between a Lewis acid and a Lewis base, facilitating proton donation.
  • Carbocation
    Positively charged carbon intermediate crucial for chain propagation in the polymerization process.
  • Initiation
    First step where the monomer is activated by protonation, generating a reactive carbocation.
  • Propagation
    Step involving sequential addition of monomers to the growing chain via head-to-tail mechanism.
  • Termination
    Final step where chain growth stops, typically by proton loss or nucleophilic attack.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    Process where a counter ion donates electrons to the carbocation, ending the polymer chain.
  • Beta Elimination
    Mechanism resembling proton removal from the chain, resulting in alkene formation and chain termination.
  • Counter Ion
    Ion generated during initiation that can later neutralize the carbocation, terminating the chain.
  • Head-to-Tail Addition
    Pattern where the reactive end of the chain adds to the less substituted end of the incoming monomer.