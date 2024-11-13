In our discussion of Cationic Polymerization, we're going to take a look at the mechanism. The mechanism is comprised of our 3 steps which are step 1 initiation, step 2 propagation, and step 3 termination. Here, let's take a look at step 1. So with step 1, we have initiation. We're going to say the Lewis acid, typically boron trifluoride, reacts with water to form an adduct.

We're going to say that the adduct donates an H+ ion to the monomer. So here we have our water molecule. It's our Lewis base so it's going to attack the boron which is the Lewis acid. It's going to create our adduct. So here we have our BF 3 boron gained electron, so it's negatively charged.

Oxygen is making 3 bonds. It has one lone pair. So again, it's positive. So here it is. In this adduct state, it can now donate an H+ to our monomer, alkene.

So this comes in, removes this H. Oxygen holds on to the electrons. Now boron is still making 4 bonds, so it's still negatively charged. Oxygen now though is neutral. And we would say here that this becomes a CH 3 because it gained an H+.

And we use the pi bond to grab that H, so this carbon here becomes positive. Alright. This will represent the initiation step of this cationic polymerization mechanism.