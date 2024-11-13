Hey, everyone. In this video, let's talk about cationic polymerization. Here, we're going to say that alkenes with electron donating groups undergo cationic polymerization. Now here, we're going to say that the electrophile, so an electrophile, or H+ ion initiates the reaction. And we're going to say the electrophile can be a Lewis acid such as boron trifluoride.
Now, here we have our alkene, connected to it is an electron donating group. We have our electrophile and we have our H+ catalyst. As a result of this, we can create our polymer. Here, we're just showing one of the repeating units that comprises this chain of monomers to create this polymer. Right?
So this is what we can take when it comes to cationic polymerization. And now that we've talked about the overview of it, let's take a look at the steps involved.