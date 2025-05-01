What type of alkenes typically undergo cationic polymerization? Alkenes with electron-donating groups typically undergo cationic polymerization.

What initiates the cationic polymerization reaction? An electrophile, such as H+ or a Lewis acid like boron trifluoride, initiates the reaction.

What are the three main steps in the cationic polymerization mechanism? The three main steps are initiation, propagation, and termination.

How is the H+ ion generated in the initiation step? A Lewis acid, typically boron trifluoride, reacts with water to form an adduct that donates an H+ ion.

What happens to the alkene during the initiation step? The alkene uses its pi bond to grab the H+ ion, forming a carbocation.

Why are electron-donating groups important in cationic polymerization? Electron-donating groups stabilize the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction.