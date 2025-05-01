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Chair Conformation A three-dimensional cyclohexane structure resembling a reclining chair, minimizing steric strain. Equatorial Position A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that extends outward, reducing crowding with other groups. Axial Position A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that points parallel to the ring's axis, often increasing steric interactions. Cis Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on the same side, both up or both down. Trans Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on opposite sides, one up and one down. Conformer A different spatial arrangement of a molecule that can interconvert by rotation around single bonds. Equatorial Preference A tendency for larger groups to occupy positions that minimize steric hindrance in a cyclohexane chair. 1,2 Relationship A pair of substituents separated by one carbon atom on a cyclohexane ring. 1,3 Relationship A pair of substituents separated by two carbon atoms on a cyclohexane ring. 1,4 Relationship A pair of substituents separated by three carbon atoms on a cyclohexane ring. Asymmetrical Chair A cyclohexane conformation with different substituents, affecting stability and preference. Steric Strain Repulsion caused by atoms or groups being forced too close together in a molecule. Identical Compounds Structures that represent the same molecule, regardless of drawing style or orientation.
Chair Flip definitions
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Chair Flip
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