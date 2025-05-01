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Chair Flip definitions

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  • Chair Conformation
    A three-dimensional cyclohexane structure resembling a reclining chair, minimizing steric strain.
  • Equatorial Position
    A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that extends outward, reducing crowding with other groups.
  • Axial Position
    A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that points parallel to the ring's axis, often increasing steric interactions.
  • Cis Configuration
    A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on the same side, both up or both down.
  • Trans Configuration
    A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on opposite sides, one up and one down.
  • Conformer
    A different spatial arrangement of a molecule that can interconvert by rotation around single bonds.
  • Equatorial Preference
    A tendency for larger groups to occupy positions that minimize steric hindrance in a cyclohexane chair.
  • 1,2 Relationship
    A pair of substituents separated by one carbon atom on a cyclohexane ring.
  • 1,3 Relationship
    A pair of substituents separated by two carbon atoms on a cyclohexane ring.
  • 1,4 Relationship
    A pair of substituents separated by three carbon atoms on a cyclohexane ring.
  • Asymmetrical Chair
    A cyclohexane conformation with different substituents, affecting stability and preference.
  • Steric Strain
    Repulsion caused by atoms or groups being forced too close together in a molecule.
  • Identical Compounds
    Structures that represent the same molecule, regardless of drawing style or orientation.