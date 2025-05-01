Chair Conformation A three-dimensional cyclohexane structure resembling a reclining chair, minimizing steric strain.

Equatorial Position A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that extends outward, reducing crowding with other groups.

Axial Position A substituent orientation in a cyclohexane chair that points parallel to the ring's axis, often increasing steric interactions.

Cis Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on the same side, both up or both down.

Trans Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups on a ring are on opposite sides, one up and one down.

Conformer A different spatial arrangement of a molecule that can interconvert by rotation around single bonds.