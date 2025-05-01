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Chirality A property where a molecule is not superimposable on its mirror image, often leading to optical activity. Internal Line of Symmetry An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating non-chirality. Achiral Molecule A structure that is identical to its mirror image due to the presence of a symmetry plane. Mirror Image A spatial arrangement reflecting a molecule as seen in a mirror, used to assess chirality. Ring Structure A cyclic arrangement of atoms, often analyzed for symmetry to determine chirality. Five-Membered Ring A cyclic molecule composed of five atoms, commonly used to illustrate symmetry concepts. Methyl Group A functional group consisting of one carbon and three hydrogens, often attached to rings in symmetry tests. 3D Structure A spatial representation of a molecule showing front and back, aiding in visualizing symmetry. Dotted Line A visual tool used to indicate the plane of symmetry on molecular diagrams. Symmetry Plane A conceptual division within a molecule that creates two equivalent halves. Chiral Molecule A structure lacking an internal symmetry plane, making it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Optical Activity A phenomenon where chiral molecules rotate plane-polarized light, not directly mentioned but implied by chirality.
Test 1:Plane of Symmetry definitions
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