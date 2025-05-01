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Test 1:Plane of Symmetry definitions

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  • Chirality
    A property where a molecule is not superimposable on its mirror image, often leading to optical activity.
  • Internal Line of Symmetry
    An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating non-chirality.
  • Achiral Molecule
    A structure that is identical to its mirror image due to the presence of a symmetry plane.
  • Mirror Image
    A spatial arrangement reflecting a molecule as seen in a mirror, used to assess chirality.
  • Ring Structure
    A cyclic arrangement of atoms, often analyzed for symmetry to determine chirality.
  • Five-Membered Ring
    A cyclic molecule composed of five atoms, commonly used to illustrate symmetry concepts.
  • Methyl Group
    A functional group consisting of one carbon and three hydrogens, often attached to rings in symmetry tests.
  • 3D Structure
    A spatial representation of a molecule showing front and back, aiding in visualizing symmetry.
  • Dotted Line
    A visual tool used to indicate the plane of symmetry on molecular diagrams.
  • Symmetry Plane
    A conceptual division within a molecule that creates two equivalent halves.
  • Chiral Molecule
    A structure lacking an internal symmetry plane, making it non-superimposable on its mirror image.
  • Optical Activity
    A phenomenon where chiral molecules rotate plane-polarized light, not directly mentioned but implied by chirality.