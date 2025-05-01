Chirality A property where a molecule is not superimposable on its mirror image, often leading to optical activity.

Internal Line of Symmetry An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating non-chirality.

Achiral Molecule A structure that is identical to its mirror image due to the presence of a symmetry plane.

Mirror Image A spatial arrangement reflecting a molecule as seen in a mirror, used to assess chirality.

Ring Structure A cyclic arrangement of atoms, often analyzed for symmetry to determine chirality.

Five-Membered Ring A cyclic molecule composed of five atoms, commonly used to illustrate symmetry concepts.