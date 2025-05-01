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Chirality Property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to lack of symmetry or presence of stereocenters. Disubstituted Cycloalkane Cyclic compound featuring two identical groups attached at specific positions on the ring, influencing symmetry and chirality. Geminal Disubstitution Arrangement where two identical groups are bonded to the same carbon atom within a ring, always resulting in achirality. Para Disubstitution Configuration where two identical groups are attached to carbons directly across from each other on an even-membered ring. Middle Disubstitution Situation where two identical groups are attached at positions between geminal and para, with chirality depending on their orientation. Cis Isomer Form where two substituents are on the same side of a ring, often leading to meso compounds or achirality in cycloalkanes. Trans Isomer Form where two substituents are on opposite sides of a ring, typically resulting in chirality for disubstituted cycloalkanes. Meso Compound Molecule with multiple stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry, rendering it achiral despite chiral centers. Chair Conformation Three-dimensional shape adopted by cyclohexane rings, minimizing strain and affecting the spatial arrangement of substituents. Axial Position Orientation in a chair conformation where a substituent points perpendicular to the average plane of the ring. Equatorial Position Orientation in a chair conformation where a substituent extends outward, roughly parallel to the ring plane, reducing steric hindrance. Plane of Symmetry Imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating achirality if present. Stereocenter Atom, typically carbon, bonded to four different groups, giving rise to non-superimposable mirror images. Equilibrium Dynamic state where cyclohexane rapidly interconverts between chair forms, influencing overall molecular symmetry. Even-Numbered Ring Cyclic structure with an even count of atoms, allowing for para disubstitution and specific symmetry properties.
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes definitions
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Test 3: Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
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