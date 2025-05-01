Skip to main content
Back

Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Chirality
    Property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to lack of symmetry or presence of stereocenters.
  • Disubstituted Cycloalkane
    Cyclic compound featuring two identical groups attached at specific positions on the ring, influencing symmetry and chirality.
  • Geminal Disubstitution
    Arrangement where two identical groups are bonded to the same carbon atom within a ring, always resulting in achirality.
  • Para Disubstitution
    Configuration where two identical groups are attached to carbons directly across from each other on an even-membered ring.
  • Middle Disubstitution
    Situation where two identical groups are attached at positions between geminal and para, with chirality depending on their orientation.
  • Cis Isomer
    Form where two substituents are on the same side of a ring, often leading to meso compounds or achirality in cycloalkanes.
  • Trans Isomer
    Form where two substituents are on opposite sides of a ring, typically resulting in chirality for disubstituted cycloalkanes.
  • Meso Compound
    Molecule with multiple stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry, rendering it achiral despite chiral centers.
  • Chair Conformation
    Three-dimensional shape adopted by cyclohexane rings, minimizing strain and affecting the spatial arrangement of substituents.
  • Axial Position
    Orientation in a chair conformation where a substituent points perpendicular to the average plane of the ring.
  • Equatorial Position
    Orientation in a chair conformation where a substituent extends outward, roughly parallel to the ring plane, reducing steric hindrance.
  • Plane of Symmetry
    Imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating achirality if present.
  • Stereocenter
    Atom, typically carbon, bonded to four different groups, giving rise to non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Equilibrium
    Dynamic state where cyclohexane rapidly interconverts between chair forms, influencing overall molecular symmetry.
  • Even-Numbered Ring
    Cyclic structure with an even count of atoms, allowing for para disubstitution and specific symmetry properties.