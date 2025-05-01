Chirality Property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to lack of symmetry or presence of stereocenters.

Disubstituted Cycloalkane Cyclic compound featuring two identical groups attached at specific positions on the ring, influencing symmetry and chirality.

Geminal Disubstitution Arrangement where two identical groups are bonded to the same carbon atom within a ring, always resulting in achirality.

Para Disubstitution Configuration where two identical groups are attached to carbons directly across from each other on an even-membered ring.

Middle Disubstitution Situation where two identical groups are attached at positions between geminal and para, with chirality depending on their orientation.

Cis Isomer Form where two substituents are on the same side of a ring, often leading to meso compounds or achirality in cycloalkanes.