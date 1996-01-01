Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Chirality

Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes

Since these molecules come up often in exams, it’s a good idea to just memorize a few simple rules for them. 

Three types of disubstituted cycloalkanes

1. gem-disubstituted

Content

2. para-disubstituted

Content

3. middle-disubstituted

Content

Cis-1,2-Disubstituted Cyclohexane

Cis-1,2-Disubstituted Cyclohexane:A controversial exception.

Content

Because cyclohexane has axial and equatorial positions, some professors will have different definitions of whether this is chiral or not.

  • Textbook Answer (I agree with this one) = Achiral
  • Some wacky professors = Chiral due to axial/equatorial positions.

Note: I’ve had an Organic Chemist from Yale argue with me that it was chiral. So just check with your prof!

Is the following molecule chiral?

Content
Is the following disubstituted cyclopentane chiral?

Is the following molecule chiral?

Content
Is the following disubstituted cyclobutane chiral?

Is the following molecule chiral?

Content
Is the following disubstituted cyclopropane chiral?

Is the following molecule chiral?

Content
Is the following disubstituted cyclohexane chiral?

