Since these molecules come up often in exams, it’s a good idea to just memorize a few simple rules for them.
Three types of disubstituted cycloalkanes
1. gem-disubstituted
2. para-disubstituted
3. middle-disubstituted
Cis-1,2-Disubstituted Cyclohexane:A controversial exception.
Because cyclohexane has axial and equatorial positions, some professors will have different definitions of whether this is chiral or not.
Note: I’ve had an Organic Chemist from Yale argue with me that it was chiral. So just check with your prof!
Is the following molecule chiral?
Is the following disubstituted cyclopentane chiral?
Is the following molecule chiral?
Is the following disubstituted cyclobutane chiral?
Is the following molecule chiral?
Is the following disubstituted cyclopropane chiral?
Is the following molecule chiral?
Is the following disubstituted cyclohexane chiral?