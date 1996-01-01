Chirality quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Chirality quiz #5
  • Which formula represents an asymmetrical (chiral) molecule?
    A formula represents an asymmetrical (chiral) molecule if the molecule lacks an internal line of symmetry and has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents.
  • How can you identify if two structures have identical configurations?
    Two structures have identical configurations if their spatial arrangement of groups around each stereocenter is the same, making them superimposable.
  • How do you identify a pro-R hydrogen in a molecule?
    A hydrogen is pro-R if, upon replacing it with a higher-priority group, the resulting stereocenter has the R configuration.
  • Which types of compounds can exist as enantiomers?
    Compounds that are chiral, meaning they lack an internal line of symmetry and have at least one stereocenter, can exist as enantiomers.
  • What is an achiral molecule?
    An achiral molecule is one that is superimposable on its mirror image, typically due to the presence of an internal line of symmetry.
  • How do you determine the number of asymmetric carbon atoms in a compound?
    Count the number of carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents; each is an asymmetric (chiral) carbon.
  • How can you identify achiral molecules?
    Achiral molecules have an internal line of symmetry and are superimposable on their mirror images.
  • How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in ephedrine?
    Count the number of carbon atoms in ephedrine that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.
  • How do you identify a compound that contains a chiral carbon atom?
    A compound contains a chiral carbon atom if it has at least one carbon bonded to four different groups.
  • How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in menthol?
    Count the number of carbon atoms in menthol that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.
  • How do you determine the number of chiral centers in a compound?
    Count the number of carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; each is a chiral center.
  • How do you determine the number of chirality centers in a molecule?
    Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; each is a chirality center.
  • How do you determine if a compound is chiral?
    A compound is chiral if it lacks an internal line of symmetry and has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different groups.
  • What is the stereochemical relationship between a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images?
    Molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images are enantiomers.
  • How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in a compound?
    Count the number of carbon atoms each bonded to four different substituents; these are the stereogenic centers.
  • How do you identify a structure with the R configuration?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules; if the sequence is clockwise, the configuration is R.
  • How do you identify a structure with the S configuration?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules; if the sequence is counterclockwise, the configuration is S.
  • How do you determine if a compound is optically active?
    A compound is optically active if it is chiral and does not have an internal line of symmetry.
  • How many stereocenters does sucrose have?
    Count the number of carbon atoms in sucrose that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereocenter.
  • How do you identify all chiral centers in a structure?
    Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; these are the chiral centers.
  • How many stereogenic centers are present in ephedrine, a bronchodilator and decongestant?
    Count the number of carbon atoms in ephedrine that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.
  • How do you indicate the stereochemical configuration for tetrahedral centers?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each tetrahedral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
  • How do you identify indicated hydrogens in molecules as pro-R or pro-S?
    A hydrogen is pro-R if replacing it with a higher-priority group gives an R configuration; it is pro-S if the result is S.
  • What is the result of synthesizing a certain optically active compound?
    An optically active compound is chiral and rotates plane-polarized light due to its non-superimposable mirror image.
  • How do you identify the number of stereoisomers expected for a compound?
    The maximum number of stereoisomers is 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers, unless meso forms reduce the count.
  • How do you sort chemical formulas by chiral versus achiral compounds?
    Identify if the molecule has a carbon atom bonded to four different groups (chiral) or an internal line of symmetry (achiral).
  • How do you choose the chiral centers in an alkane?
    Identify carbon atoms in the alkane that are bonded to four different groups; these are the chiral centers.
  • How do you consider the chirality center in a compound?
    A chirality center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups, making the molecule chiral at that center.
  • How do you identify the configuration of each chiral center in a compound?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each chiral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
  • How do you divide compounds into meso or non-meso compounds?
    Meso compounds have multiple stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry; non-meso compounds lack this symmetry.
  • How do you indicate the stereochemical configuration for a tetrahedral center?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
  • How do you determine the configuration of a stereocenter in a compound?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
  • How do you determine if a circled carbon is prochiral?
    A carbon is prochiral if replacing one of its identical substituents with a different group would make it a chiral center.
  • How do you assign the configuration of a chiral center in a compound?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the chiral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
  • How do you determine if a molecule is chiral?
    A molecule is chiral if it lacks an internal line of symmetry and is non-superimposable on its mirror image.
  • How do you label each asymmetric carbon in a compound as R or S?
    Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each asymmetric carbon and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.
