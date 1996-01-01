Chirality quiz #5 Flashcards
Which formula represents an asymmetrical (chiral) molecule?A formula represents an asymmetrical (chiral) molecule if the molecule lacks an internal line of symmetry and has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents.How can you identify if two structures have identical configurations?Two structures have identical configurations if their spatial arrangement of groups around each stereocenter is the same, making them superimposable.How do you identify a pro-R hydrogen in a molecule?A hydrogen is pro-R if, upon replacing it with a higher-priority group, the resulting stereocenter has the R configuration.Which types of compounds can exist as enantiomers?Compounds that are chiral, meaning they lack an internal line of symmetry and have at least one stereocenter, can exist as enantiomers.What is an achiral molecule?An achiral molecule is one that is superimposable on its mirror image, typically due to the presence of an internal line of symmetry.How do you determine the number of asymmetric carbon atoms in a compound?Count the number of carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents; each is an asymmetric (chiral) carbon.How can you identify achiral molecules?Achiral molecules have an internal line of symmetry and are superimposable on their mirror images.How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in ephedrine?Count the number of carbon atoms in ephedrine that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.How do you identify a compound that contains a chiral carbon atom?A compound contains a chiral carbon atom if it has at least one carbon bonded to four different groups.How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in menthol?Count the number of carbon atoms in menthol that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.How do you determine the number of chiral centers in a compound?Count the number of carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; each is a chiral center.How do you determine the number of chirality centers in a molecule?Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; each is a chirality center.How do you determine if a compound is chiral?A compound is chiral if it lacks an internal line of symmetry and has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different groups.What is the stereochemical relationship between a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images?Molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images are enantiomers.How do you determine the number of stereogenic centers in a compound?Count the number of carbon atoms each bonded to four different substituents; these are the stereogenic centers.How do you identify a structure with the R configuration?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules; if the sequence is clockwise, the configuration is R.How do you identify a structure with the S configuration?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules; if the sequence is counterclockwise, the configuration is S.How do you determine if a compound is optically active?A compound is optically active if it is chiral and does not have an internal line of symmetry.How many stereocenters does sucrose have?Count the number of carbon atoms in sucrose that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereocenter.How do you identify all chiral centers in a structure?Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; these are the chiral centers.How many stereogenic centers are present in ephedrine, a bronchodilator and decongestant?Count the number of carbon atoms in ephedrine that are bonded to four different groups; each is a stereogenic center.How do you indicate the stereochemical configuration for tetrahedral centers?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each tetrahedral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you identify indicated hydrogens in molecules as pro-R or pro-S?A hydrogen is pro-R if replacing it with a higher-priority group gives an R configuration; it is pro-S if the result is S.What is the result of synthesizing a certain optically active compound?An optically active compound is chiral and rotates plane-polarized light due to its non-superimposable mirror image.How do you identify the number of stereoisomers expected for a compound?The maximum number of stereoisomers is 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers, unless meso forms reduce the count.How do you sort chemical formulas by chiral versus achiral compounds?Identify if the molecule has a carbon atom bonded to four different groups (chiral) or an internal line of symmetry (achiral).How do you choose the chiral centers in an alkane?Identify carbon atoms in the alkane that are bonded to four different groups; these are the chiral centers.How do you consider the chirality center in a compound?A chirality center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups, making the molecule chiral at that center.How do you identify the configuration of each chiral center in a compound?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each chiral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you divide compounds into meso or non-meso compounds?Meso compounds have multiple stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry; non-meso compounds lack this symmetry.How do you indicate the stereochemical configuration for a tetrahedral center?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you determine the configuration of a stereocenter in a compound?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the stereocenter and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you identify all chirality centers in a structure?Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; these are the chirality centers.How do you determine if a circled carbon is prochiral?A carbon is prochiral if replacing one of its identical substituents with a different group would make it a chiral center.How do you assign the configuration of a chiral center in a compound?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the chiral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you assign the configuration of a chiral center in a compound?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the chiral center and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you determine if a molecule is chiral?A molecule is chiral if it lacks an internal line of symmetry and is non-superimposable on its mirror image.How do you label each asymmetric carbon in a compound as R or S?Assign priorities to the four groups attached to each asymmetric carbon and use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules to determine R or S configuration.How do you identify all chiral centers in a molecule?Identify all carbon atoms bonded to four different groups; these are the chiral centers.