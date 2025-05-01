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Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring with a unique three-dimensional shape, often drawn using parallel lines capped at both ends. Hexagonal Ring A closed six-sided structure representing the backbone of certain organic molecules, notably cyclohexane. Axial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents point perpendicular to the ring plane, either straight up or down. Equatorial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents extend outward, roughly parallel to the ring plane. Cis Configuration A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on the same face, either both above or both below the plane. Trans Configuration A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on opposite faces, one above and one below the plane. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main structure of a molecule, such as a ring, influencing its properties and orientation. Face The top or bottom side of a ring structure, used to determine the relative positions of substituents. Parallel Lines A drawing technique involving two slightly angled lines, serving as the foundation for sketching cyclohexane. Cap A curved or angled line added to each end of parallel lines to complete the cyclohexane ring drawing. Misconception A common incorrect belief, such as equating axial or equatorial positions with cis or trans configurations. Direction The orientation (up or down) of a substituent relative to the ring, crucial for distinguishing cis and trans forms.
Cis vs Trans Conformations definitions
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Cis vs Trans Conformations
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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Equatorial Preference
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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