Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring with a unique three-dimensional shape, often drawn using parallel lines capped at both ends.

Hexagonal Ring A closed six-sided structure representing the backbone of certain organic molecules, notably cyclohexane.

Axial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents point perpendicular to the ring plane, either straight up or down.

Equatorial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents extend outward, roughly parallel to the ring plane.

Cis Configuration A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on the same face, either both above or both below the plane.

Trans Configuration A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on opposite faces, one above and one below the plane.