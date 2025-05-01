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Cis vs Trans Conformations definitions

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  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring with a unique three-dimensional shape, often drawn using parallel lines capped at both ends.
  • Hexagonal Ring
    A closed six-sided structure representing the backbone of certain organic molecules, notably cyclohexane.
  • Axial Position
    A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents point perpendicular to the ring plane, either straight up or down.
  • Equatorial Position
    A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents extend outward, roughly parallel to the ring plane.
  • Cis Configuration
    A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on the same face, either both above or both below the plane.
  • Trans Configuration
    A situation where two substituents on a ring are located on opposite faces, one above and one below the plane.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main structure of a molecule, such as a ring, influencing its properties and orientation.
  • Face
    The top or bottom side of a ring structure, used to determine the relative positions of substituents.
  • Parallel Lines
    A drawing technique involving two slightly angled lines, serving as the foundation for sketching cyclohexane.
  • Cap
    A curved or angled line added to each end of parallel lines to complete the cyclohexane ring drawing.
  • Misconception
    A common incorrect belief, such as equating axial or equatorial positions with cis or trans configurations.
  • Direction
    The orientation (up or down) of a substituent relative to the ring, crucial for distinguishing cis and trans forms.