Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Before we can really understand chair conformations, we have to practice drawing them! These tricky little suckers can be hard to get right.
How to draw chairs.
How did you do?
It's ok if you didn't draw it beautifully the first time - practice makes perfect!
How to distinguish cis from trans.
Cis or trans is based on whether the groups are facing the same face (top or bottom) of the ring.
Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?
Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?
Not too bad, right? It's as easy as it sounds! Let's move on.