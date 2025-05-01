Claisen Condensation A reaction where two esters combine, forming a beta ketoester via enolate formation and nucleophilic acyl substitution.

Ester A compound featuring a carbonyl bonded to an OR group, serving as both enolate precursor and electrophile in this reaction.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonating an alpha hydrogen of an ester, acting as a nucleophile.

Beta Ketoester A molecule containing both a ketone and an ester group separated by one carbon, the hallmark product of Claisen condensation.

Alkoxide Base A strong base with an OR group, used to deprotonate esters; must match the ester’s R group to avoid transesterification.

Transesterification A side reaction where the ester’s OR group is replaced by another, altering the expected product if mismatched alkoxide is used.