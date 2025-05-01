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Claisen Condensation definitions

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  • Claisen Condensation
    A reaction where two esters combine, forming a beta ketoester via enolate formation and nucleophilic acyl substitution.
  • Ester
    A compound featuring a carbonyl bonded to an OR group, serving as both enolate precursor and electrophile in this reaction.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonating an alpha hydrogen of an ester, acting as a nucleophile.
  • Beta Ketoester
    A molecule containing both a ketone and an ester group separated by one carbon, the hallmark product of Claisen condensation.
  • Alkoxide Base
    A strong base with an OR group, used to deprotonate esters; must match the ester’s R group to avoid transesterification.
  • Transesterification
    A side reaction where the ester’s OR group is replaced by another, altering the expected product if mismatched alkoxide is used.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group (like OR) on a carbonyl, central to Claisen condensation.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, leading to substitution or elimination.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group (such as OR) that departs with electron pair during nucleophilic acyl substitution.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The carbon atom directly adjacent to the carbonyl group, site of enolate formation and substitution.
  • Electrophile
    A species, such as a non-enolate ester, that accepts electrons from a nucleophile during the condensation.
  • Acetoacetic Ester
    A specific beta ketoester derived from ethyl acetate, widely used as a synthetic intermediate in organic chemistry.
  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    A class of compounds including esters, characterized by a carbonyl bonded to a heteroatom, reactive in NAS mechanisms.