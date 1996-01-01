Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

22. Condensation Chemistry

Claisen Condensation

Next Topic

What makes Claisen Condensation stand out? Well, much like aldehydes and ketones, esters can form enolates. The rest well, is history....

1

concept

Claisen Condensation

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Mechanism:

Content
Content
Content
2
Problem

Draw the structure of the Claisen condensation product for each of the following compounds. 

3
Problem

Draw the structure of the Claisen condensation product for each of the following compounds. 

4
Problem

Give the structure of the ester precursor for the following Claisen condensation product. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.