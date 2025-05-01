What type of functional group is always formed at the end of a Claisen condensation? A beta ketoester is always formed at the end of a Claisen condensation.

What is the first step in the Claisen condensation mechanism? The first step is deprotonating the ester to form the enolate.

Why must the alkoxide base used in Claisen condensation have the same R group as the ester? To avoid transesterification, which would change the expected product of the reaction.

What happens if you use an alkoxide base with a different R group than the ester in Claisen condensation? You will get transesterification instead of the Claisen condensation product.

In the Claisen condensation, what does the enolate attack? The enolate attacks the carbonyl carbon of another ester molecule.

What is the leaving group in the Claisen condensation mechanism? The OR group (alkoxy group) acts as the leaving group.