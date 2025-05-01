Claisen Rearrangement A heat-driven 3,3-sigmatropic shift involving an allyl ether, notable for not requiring initial conjugation.

Sigmatropic Shift A concerted pericyclic process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, changing connectivity.

Allyl Ether A functional group with an oxygen atom bonded to a CH2, which is then attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.

Pericyclic Reaction A reaction involving a concerted cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often heat-activated.

Isolated Diene A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3 carbon, lacking conjugation.

Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons.