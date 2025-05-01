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Claisen Rearrangement definitions

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  • Claisen Rearrangement
    A heat-driven 3,3-sigmatropic shift involving an allyl ether, notable for not requiring initial conjugation.
  • Sigmatropic Shift
    A concerted pericyclic process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, changing connectivity.
  • Allyl Ether
    A functional group with an oxygen atom bonded to a CH2, which is then attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A reaction involving a concerted cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often heat-activated.
  • Isolated Diene
    A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3 carbon, lacking conjugation.
  • Conjugation
    A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons.
  • Sigma Bond Rotation
    A spatial adjustment around a single bond to align atoms for optimal orbital overlap in a reaction.
  • Vinyl Ether
    A functional group where an oxygen is bonded to a carbon that is directly attached to a double bond.
  • Phenyl Ether
    A functional group where an oxygen atom is bonded to a phenyl ring.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, often found in rearrangement products.
  • Tautomerization
    A chemical process where a compound interconverts between structural isomers, typically keto and enol forms.
  • Keto Form
    A tautomer with a carbonyl group, generally more stable and favored at equilibrium.
  • Enol Form
    A tautomer with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, sometimes favored in specific molecules.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A reaction pathway where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously in a single step.