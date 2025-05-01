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Claisen Rearrangement A heat-driven 3,3-sigmatropic shift involving an allyl ether, notable for not requiring initial conjugation. Sigmatropic Shift A concerted pericyclic process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, changing connectivity. Allyl Ether A functional group with an oxygen atom bonded to a CH2, which is then attached to a carbon-carbon double bond. Pericyclic Reaction A reaction involving a concerted cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often heat-activated. Isolated Diene A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3 carbon, lacking conjugation. Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons. Sigma Bond Rotation A spatial adjustment around a single bond to align atoms for optimal orbital overlap in a reaction. Vinyl Ether A functional group where an oxygen is bonded to a carbon that is directly attached to a double bond. Phenyl Ether A functional group where an oxygen atom is bonded to a phenyl ring. Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, often found in rearrangement products. Tautomerization A chemical process where a compound interconverts between structural isomers, typically keto and enol forms. Keto Form A tautomer with a carbonyl group, generally more stable and favored at equilibrium. Enol Form A tautomer with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, sometimes favored in specific molecules. Concerted Mechanism A reaction pathway where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously in a single step.
Claisen Rearrangement definitions
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Claisen Rearrangement
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