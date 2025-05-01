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What type of sigmatropic shift is the Claisen rearrangement? The Claisen rearrangement is a 3,3-sigmatropic shift. What functional group must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement to occur? An allyl ether must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement. How is an allyl ether structurally defined? An allyl ether has an oxygen atom attached to a CH2 group, which is then connected to a double bond. Is conjugation required for the Claisen rearrangement to take place? No, the Claisen rearrangement does not require any form of conjugation. What bond is broken during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism? The bond between the '1' positions is broken during the Claisen rearrangement. What bond is formed during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism? A new bond is formed between the '3' positions during the Claisen rearrangement. What is the typical activation method for the Claisen rearrangement? The Claisen rearrangement is heat-activated. What is the final product of a Claisen rearrangement often subject to? The final product may require tautomerization between keto and enol forms. Which tautomer is usually favored after a Claisen rearrangement: keto or enol? The keto form is usually favored after a Claisen rearrangement. What must you do if the enol form is favored in the final product of a Claisen rearrangement? You must tautomerize to the enol form to get the correct answer. Can the top part of the ether in a Claisen rearrangement vary? Yes, the top part can change and may be vinyl or phenyl, but the allyl ether part must always be present. What type of reaction mechanism is the Claisen rearrangement? The Claisen rearrangement is a pericyclic and concerted mechanism. What is the defining characteristic of a Claisen rearrangement reactant? The defining characteristic is the presence of an allyl ether group. What should you do if the reactant is not drawn in a 'nice' orientation for the mechanism? You may need to rotate sigma bonds to position the molecule correctly before drawing the mechanism. What happens if you fail to tautomerize to the favored enol form in a Claisen rearrangement product? You will get the question wrong because you picked the incorrect tautomer.
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