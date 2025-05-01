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Claisen Rearrangement quiz

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  • What type of sigmatropic shift is the Claisen rearrangement?
    The Claisen rearrangement is a 3,3-sigmatropic shift.
  • What functional group must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement to occur?
    An allyl ether must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement.
  • How is an allyl ether structurally defined?
    An allyl ether has an oxygen atom attached to a CH2 group, which is then connected to a double bond.
  • Is conjugation required for the Claisen rearrangement to take place?
    No, the Claisen rearrangement does not require any form of conjugation.
  • What bond is broken during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism?
    The bond between the '1' positions is broken during the Claisen rearrangement.
  • What bond is formed during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism?
    A new bond is formed between the '3' positions during the Claisen rearrangement.
  • What is the typical activation method for the Claisen rearrangement?
    The Claisen rearrangement is heat-activated.
  • What is the final product of a Claisen rearrangement often subject to?
    The final product may require tautomerization between keto and enol forms.
  • Which tautomer is usually favored after a Claisen rearrangement: keto or enol?
    The keto form is usually favored after a Claisen rearrangement.
  • What must you do if the enol form is favored in the final product of a Claisen rearrangement?
    You must tautomerize to the enol form to get the correct answer.
  • Can the top part of the ether in a Claisen rearrangement vary?
    Yes, the top part can change and may be vinyl or phenyl, but the allyl ether part must always be present.
  • What type of reaction mechanism is the Claisen rearrangement?
    The Claisen rearrangement is a pericyclic and concerted mechanism.
  • What is the defining characteristic of a Claisen rearrangement reactant?
    The defining characteristic is the presence of an allyl ether group.
  • What should you do if the reactant is not drawn in a 'nice' orientation for the mechanism?
    You may need to rotate sigma bonds to position the molecule correctly before drawing the mechanism.
  • What happens if you fail to tautomerize to the favored enol form in a Claisen rearrangement product?
    You will get the question wrong because you picked the incorrect tautomer.