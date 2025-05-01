What type of sigmatropic shift is the Claisen rearrangement? The Claisen rearrangement is a 3,3-sigmatropic shift.

What functional group must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement to occur? An allyl ether must be present in the reactant for a Claisen rearrangement.

How is an allyl ether structurally defined? An allyl ether has an oxygen atom attached to a CH2 group, which is then connected to a double bond.

Is conjugation required for the Claisen rearrangement to take place? No, the Claisen rearrangement does not require any form of conjugation.

What bond is broken during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism? The bond between the '1' positions is broken during the Claisen rearrangement.

What bond is formed during the Claisen rearrangement mechanism? A new bond is formed between the '3' positions during the Claisen rearrangement.