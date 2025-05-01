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Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers definitions

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  • Phenyl Ether
    An ether where one side of the oxygen is bonded to a benzene ring, showing unique reactivity under acidic conditions.
  • Acidic Cleavage
    A reaction where strong acids like HBr or HI break an ether bond, leading to specific products depending on the ether type.
  • Phenol
    A stable aromatic alcohol formed as a product when phenyl ethers undergo cleavage, resistant to further reaction with strong acids.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound produced from the non-benzene side of a phenyl ether after cleavage, containing a halogen atom.
  • Protonation
    The process where an oxygen atom in an ether accepts a proton from a strong acid, increasing its reactivity.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A step where a nucleophile targets the carbon atom of a protonated ether, leading to bond cleavage.
  • Benzene Ring
    A stable aromatic structure in phenyl ethers that prevents further reaction after cleavage, ensuring phenol formation.
  • Ether Carbon
    The carbon atom in an ether bond, specifically the one not attached to benzene, targeted during cleavage.
  • HBr
    A strong acid commonly used to cleave ethers, especially effective in producing phenol and alkyl halide from phenyl ethers.
  • HI
    A strong acid similar to HBr, used in the cleavage of phenyl ethers to yield phenol and an alkyl halide.
  • Excess Acid
    A condition where more than one equivalent of strong acid is present, yet phenol remains unreactive in phenyl ether cleavage.
  • Oxygen Atom
    The atom in phenyl ethers that becomes protonated, making the molecule susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • Bond Cleavage
    The breaking of the ether bond during reaction with acid, resulting in the formation of phenol and an alkyl halide.