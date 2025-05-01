Phenyl Ether An ether where one side of the oxygen is bonded to a benzene ring, showing unique reactivity under acidic conditions.

Acidic Cleavage A reaction where strong acids like HBr or HI break an ether bond, leading to specific products depending on the ether type.

Phenol A stable aromatic alcohol formed as a product when phenyl ethers undergo cleavage, resistant to further reaction with strong acids.

Alkyl Halide A compound produced from the non-benzene side of a phenyl ether after cleavage, containing a halogen atom.

Protonation The process where an oxygen atom in an ether accepts a proton from a strong acid, increasing its reactivity.

Nucleophilic Attack A step where a nucleophile targets the carbon atom of a protonated ether, leading to bond cleavage.