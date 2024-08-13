Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
everyone. So in this video, let's talk about the acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers. Now recall when an ether is treated with HBr or HI, it will undergo acidic cleavage. Now, here, the difference now is we're dealing with a Phenyl ether. We're gonna say the products of acidic cleavage of phenyl ether will always produce phenyl as a product plus an alkyl halide. Up to this point, we knew that excess acidic cleavage could change an ether into 2 alkyl halides at the end. Because of the special properties of phenol, once we get to phenol, it would not undergo further reaction to make an alkyl halide. It would stay in its phenyl state. If we take a look here, we have our phenyl ether. We're using HXS, so that could be HBR HI. We know that this oxygen would grab an H+ from our acid becoming protonated. Because it's protonated now, it's susceptible to nucleophilic attack. This alkyl halide would come in and it would have to hit the carbon, the ether carbon that is not part of Benzene. Doing that would cause this bond to break and go to oxygen. And in that way, we ensure that we're creating our phenol product plus our alkyl halide product. So again, remember when it's a Phenyl ether, it doesn't matter if there's excess strong acid. You have to create Phenol as a product. The other thing will be an Alkyl halide. Alright, so utilize these steps, utilize this understanding to get your final answer anytime you're dealing with acidic cleavage of Phenyl ethers.
everyone. So here it says provide a mechanism for the acidic cleavage of propoxybenzene. Alright. So benzene is our conjugated ring. Propoxy, so that's oxygen will connect it to a propyl group, so 3 carbons. Here we're doing acidic cleavage, let's say we're using HBr as our strong acid of choice. Now, remember what's going to happen here is oxygen is going to grab an h plus from our acid. And what we're gonna get here is we're gonna get our protonated oxygen. It's making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. At this point, normally, we would look and see what kind of ether, oxygens, and carbons I'm dealing with to decide which one gets attacked by the incoming halogen. But because this is a Phenyl ether, we don't have to worry about that. The incoming nucleophile will always, always attack the ether Carbon that is not part of the Benzene ring. So, here, this Bromine is gonna come in, it's gonna hit the ether carbon, this carbon because it's not part of the benzene ring. Because remember, you can either hit this carbon or this carbon. They're the ether carbons. So we hit that carbon there which causes this bond to break and go to oxygen. This ensures that we're gonna make phenol as a product, plus we're gonna make our alkyl halide. Okay. So then here goes our alkyl halide. These will be our 2 final products for this particular acid or acidic cleavage of propoxybenzene. Alright. So just remember, when it's phenyl ethers, it's pretty straightforward. Acetic cleavage will always make a phenol product plus an alkyl halide product.
Predict the product formed from the following acidic cleavage reaction.
Determine which of the following choices represents the major product from the following reaction.
Choose the correct chemical sequence necessary for the following synthesis.