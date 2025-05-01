What are the products of acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers with HBr or HI? The products are phenol and an alkyl halide.

Why does phenol not undergo further reaction under excess acid during phenyl ether cleavage? Phenol is stable and resistant to further reaction, so it remains unchanged.

What is the first step in the acidic cleavage mechanism of phenyl ethers? The oxygen atom in the ether is protonated by the acid.

Where does the nucleophilic attack occur during phenyl ether cleavage? The nucleophile attacks the ether carbon that is not part of the benzene ring.

What happens to the bond between the oxygen and the alkyl group during cleavage? The bond breaks, and the electrons move to the oxygen, forming phenol.

What reagent is commonly used for acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers? HBr or HI is commonly used.