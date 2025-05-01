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Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers quiz

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  • What are the products of acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers with HBr or HI?
    The products are phenol and an alkyl halide.
  • Why does phenol not undergo further reaction under excess acid during phenyl ether cleavage?
    Phenol is stable and resistant to further reaction, so it remains unchanged.
  • What is the first step in the acidic cleavage mechanism of phenyl ethers?
    The oxygen atom in the ether is protonated by the acid.
  • Where does the nucleophilic attack occur during phenyl ether cleavage?
    The nucleophile attacks the ether carbon that is not part of the benzene ring.
  • What happens to the bond between the oxygen and the alkyl group during cleavage?
    The bond breaks, and the electrons move to the oxygen, forming phenol.
  • What reagent is commonly used for acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers?
    HBr or HI is commonly used.
  • How does the cleavage of phenyl ethers differ from typical ethers?
    Typical ethers can produce two alkyl halides, but phenyl ethers always yield phenol and an alkyl halide.
  • What is the role of the acid in the cleavage of phenyl ethers?
    The acid protonates the ether oxygen, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • Can phenol be converted to an alkyl halide under excess acid?
    No, phenol remains unchanged due to its stability.
  • What is the significance of the benzene ring in phenyl ether cleavage?
    The benzene ring prevents nucleophilic attack on its carbon, ensuring phenol formation.
  • What is always one of the products in phenyl ether cleavage regardless of acid amount?
    Phenol is always produced.
  • What is the other product besides phenol in phenyl ether cleavage?
    An alkyl halide is produced.
  • Why is the nucleophilic attack directed at the non-benzene ether carbon?
    Because the benzene ring is resistant to nucleophilic attack.
  • What happens to the oxygen after it is protonated in the reaction?
    It becomes more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • What should you always remember when predicting products of phenyl ether cleavage?
    Phenol and an alkyl halide will always be the products, regardless of excess acid.