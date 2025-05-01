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What are the products of acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers with HBr or HI? The products are phenol and an alkyl halide. Why does phenol not undergo further reaction under excess acid during phenyl ether cleavage? Phenol is stable and resistant to further reaction, so it remains unchanged. What is the first step in the acidic cleavage mechanism of phenyl ethers? The oxygen atom in the ether is protonated by the acid. Where does the nucleophilic attack occur during phenyl ether cleavage? The nucleophile attacks the ether carbon that is not part of the benzene ring. What happens to the bond between the oxygen and the alkyl group during cleavage? The bond breaks, and the electrons move to the oxygen, forming phenol. What reagent is commonly used for acidic cleavage of phenyl ethers? HBr or HI is commonly used. How does the cleavage of phenyl ethers differ from typical ethers? Typical ethers can produce two alkyl halides, but phenyl ethers always yield phenol and an alkyl halide. What is the role of the acid in the cleavage of phenyl ethers? The acid protonates the ether oxygen, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Can phenol be converted to an alkyl halide under excess acid? No, phenol remains unchanged due to its stability. What is the significance of the benzene ring in phenyl ether cleavage? The benzene ring prevents nucleophilic attack on its carbon, ensuring phenol formation. What is always one of the products in phenyl ether cleavage regardless of acid amount? Phenol is always produced. What is the other product besides phenol in phenyl ether cleavage? An alkyl halide is produced. Why is the nucleophilic attack directed at the non-benzene ether carbon? Because the benzene ring is resistant to nucleophilic attack. What happens to the oxygen after it is protonated in the reaction? It becomes more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack. What should you always remember when predicting products of phenyl ether cleavage? Phenol and an alkyl halide will always be the products, regardless of excess acid.
Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers quiz
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