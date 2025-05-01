Condensation Reaction Process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule with the simultaneous loss of a smaller molecule, often water or alcohol.

Enolate Reactive anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, featuring a negative charge on the alpha carbon.

Alpha Proton Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose removal enables enolate formation.

Alpha Carbon Carbon atom directly bonded to a carbonyl group, serving as the site for enolate formation upon deprotonation.

Self Condensation Reaction where a molecule reacts with another molecule of the same kind, often involving enolates, to form a larger product.

Nucleophilic Addition Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to a tetrahedral intermediate.