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Condensation Reaction Process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule with the simultaneous loss of a smaller molecule, often water or alcohol. Enolate Reactive anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, featuring a negative charge on the alpha carbon. Alpha Proton Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose removal enables enolate formation. Alpha Carbon Carbon atom directly bonded to a carbonyl group, serving as the site for enolate formation upon deprotonation. Self Condensation Reaction where a molecule reacts with another molecule of the same kind, often involving enolates, to form a larger product. Nucleophilic Addition Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to a tetrahedral intermediate. Tetrahedral Intermediate Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central carbon. Aldol Reaction Condensation process between ketones or aldehydes yielding a molecule with both alcohol and aldehyde or ketone groups. Claisen Condensation Reaction where two esters combine via enolate formation to produce a beta-dicarbonyl compound, typically a beta-ketoester. Beta-Dicarbonyl Compound Molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, often formed in Claisen condensation. Beta-Ketoester Compound featuring a ketone and an ester group separated by one carbon, characteristic product of Claisen condensation. Electrophile Species that accepts electrons during a reaction, often targeted by nucleophiles like enolates. Carbonyl Group Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to many organic reactions. Alcohol Group Functional group containing an -OH moiety, often formed as a result of nucleophilic addition to carbonyls. Aldehyde Organic compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, commonly involved in aldol reactions.
Condensation Reactions definitions
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