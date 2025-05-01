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Condensation Reactions definitions

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  • Condensation Reaction
    Process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule with the simultaneous loss of a smaller molecule, often water or alcohol.
  • Enolate
    Reactive anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound, featuring a negative charge on the alpha carbon.
  • Alpha Proton
    Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, whose removal enables enolate formation.
  • Alpha Carbon
    Carbon atom directly bonded to a carbonyl group, serving as the site for enolate formation upon deprotonation.
  • Self Condensation
    Reaction where a molecule reacts with another molecule of the same kind, often involving enolates, to form a larger product.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to a tetrahedral intermediate.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central carbon.
  • Aldol Reaction
    Condensation process between ketones or aldehydes yielding a molecule with both alcohol and aldehyde or ketone groups.
  • Claisen Condensation
    Reaction where two esters combine via enolate formation to produce a beta-dicarbonyl compound, typically a beta-ketoester.
  • Beta-Dicarbonyl Compound
    Molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, often formed in Claisen condensation.
  • Beta-Ketoester
    Compound featuring a ketone and an ester group separated by one carbon, characteristic product of Claisen condensation.
  • Electrophile
    Species that accepts electrons during a reaction, often targeted by nucleophiles like enolates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to many organic reactions.
  • Alcohol Group
    Functional group containing an -OH moiety, often formed as a result of nucleophilic addition to carbonyls.
  • Aldehyde
    Organic compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, commonly involved in aldol reactions.