Condensed Structure A text-based representation of organic molecules showing atom connectivity without explicit bonds or angles.

Bond Line Structure A skeletal formula where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, omitting most hydrogens.

Connectivity The specific arrangement and attachment of atoms within a molecule, indicating how each atom is linked.

Parentheses Symbols used to indicate branches or repeating units in condensed formulas, clarifying molecular structure.

Subscript A small number written after a group in condensed formulas, denoting the quantity of repeating units or attached groups.

Repeating Unit A group of atoms, often CH2, shown with a subscript to indicate consecutive repetition in a molecular chain.