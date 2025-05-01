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Condensed Structure A text-based representation of organic molecules showing atom connectivity without explicit bonds or angles. Bond Line Structure A skeletal formula where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, omitting most hydrogens. Connectivity The specific arrangement and attachment of atoms within a molecule, indicating how each atom is linked. Parentheses Symbols used to indicate branches or repeating units in condensed formulas, clarifying molecular structure. Subscript A small number written after a group in condensed formulas, denoting the quantity of repeating units or attached groups. Repeating Unit A group of atoms, often CH2, shown with a subscript to indicate consecutive repetition in a molecular chain. Branch A group or chain attached to the main carbon chain, often indicated by parentheses in condensed formulas. Linear Chain A sequence of atoms connected in a straight, unbranched arrangement, often represented by repeating units. Carbon Valency The requirement that each carbon atom forms four bonds, ensuring correct molecular structure. Text Representation A method of describing molecules using only letters, numbers, and symbols, without graphical drawings. CH2 Group A methylene unit commonly used as a repeating segment in organic chains, often shown with a subscript. CH3 Group A methyl group frequently appearing as a branch or terminal group in condensed structures. Branching The presence of side groups or chains attached to the main carbon backbone, altering molecular shape. Molecular Interpretation The process of deducing the actual structure and connectivity from a condensed or text-based formula.
Condensed Structural Formula definitions
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Condensed Structural Formula
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