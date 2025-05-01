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Condensed Structural Formula definitions

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  • Condensed Structure
    A text-based representation of organic molecules showing atom connectivity without explicit bonds or angles.
  • Bond Line Structure
    A skeletal formula where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, omitting most hydrogens.
  • Connectivity
    The specific arrangement and attachment of atoms within a molecule, indicating how each atom is linked.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to indicate branches or repeating units in condensed formulas, clarifying molecular structure.
  • Subscript
    A small number written after a group in condensed formulas, denoting the quantity of repeating units or attached groups.
  • Repeating Unit
    A group of atoms, often CH2, shown with a subscript to indicate consecutive repetition in a molecular chain.
  • Branch
    A group or chain attached to the main carbon chain, often indicated by parentheses in condensed formulas.
  • Linear Chain
    A sequence of atoms connected in a straight, unbranched arrangement, often represented by repeating units.
  • Carbon Valency
    The requirement that each carbon atom forms four bonds, ensuring correct molecular structure.
  • Text Representation
    A method of describing molecules using only letters, numbers, and symbols, without graphical drawings.
  • CH2 Group
    A methylene unit commonly used as a repeating segment in organic chains, often shown with a subscript.
  • CH3 Group
    A methyl group frequently appearing as a branch or terminal group in condensed structures.
  • Branching
    The presence of side groups or chains attached to the main carbon backbone, altering molecular shape.
  • Molecular Interpretation
    The process of deducing the actual structure and connectivity from a condensed or text-based formula.