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Conjugation A system where three or more adjacent atoms with overlapping orbitals allow electrons to delocalize, increasing molecular stability. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are shared across multiple atoms, creating alternative structures that stabilize a molecule. Delocalization The spreading of electrons across several atoms, reducing energy and enhancing molecular stability. Pi Bond A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, present in double and triple bonds, enabling electron movement. Lone Pair A pair of non-bonding electrons on an atom, capable of participating in electron movement and resonance. Radical A species with a single unpaired electron, able to participate in resonance and conjugation. Cation A positively charged atom or group, often stabilized when adjacent to a double bond through conjugation. Anion A negatively charged atom or group, often stabilized by resonance when adjacent to pi bonds. Allylic Position A location directly next to a double bond, where atoms or charges experience enhanced stability via conjugation. Reactive Intermediate A short-lived, high-energy species like carbocations, carbanions, or radicals, often stabilized by resonance. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing different electron arrangements, used to depict electron delocalization. UV-Vis Spectrometer An instrument that measures absorption of ultraviolet and visible light, with higher conjugation shifting absorption to longer wavelengths. Formal Charge A calculated value indicating the charge on an atom within a molecule, influencing resonance participation. Double Bond A bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, enabling resonance when adjacent to suitable orbitals. Triple Bond A bond containing one sigma and two pi bonds, allowing for resonance and conjugation in molecular structures.
Conjugation Chemistry definitions
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Orbital Diagram: 6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene - Part 1 of 2
16. Conjugated Systems
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Orbital Diagram: 6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene - Part 2 of 2
16. Conjugated Systems
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Stability of Conjugated Intermediates
16. Conjugated Systems
5 problems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 15 problems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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