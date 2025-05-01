Conjugation A system where three or more adjacent atoms with overlapping orbitals allow electrons to delocalize, increasing molecular stability.

Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are shared across multiple atoms, creating alternative structures that stabilize a molecule.

Delocalization The spreading of electrons across several atoms, reducing energy and enhancing molecular stability.

Pi Bond A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, present in double and triple bonds, enabling electron movement.

Lone Pair A pair of non-bonding electrons on an atom, capable of participating in electron movement and resonance.

Radical A species with a single unpaired electron, able to participate in resonance and conjugation.