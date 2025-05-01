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Carboxylic Acid Derivative Any carbonyl compound with an electronegative group in the alpha position, allowing for unique reactivity and hydrolysis to carboxylic acid. Z Group An electronegative substituent attached to a carbonyl, enhancing leaving group ability and enabling nucleophilic acyl substitution. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces an electronegative group on a carbonyl, regenerating the carbonyl structure. Nucleophilic Addition A process where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate that typically leads to an alcohol. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, featuring four groups attached to the central carbon. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, influencing the reaction pathway and product. Hydrolysis A reaction using water, often with acid or base, to convert derivatives back to carboxylic acids. Nitrile A functional group with a carbon-nitrogen triple bond, considered a derivative due to its ability to hydrolyze to carboxylic acid. Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom in a carbonyl group that is highly susceptible to nucleophilic attack due to electron withdrawal. Substituted Carbonyl A carbonyl compound where the original group is replaced by a nucleophile, retaining the double bond to oxygen. Ketone A carbonyl compound with two alkyl or aryl groups, lacking a good leaving group and undergoing nucleophilic addition. Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with one alkyl or aryl group and one hydrogen, also favoring nucleophilic addition. Base A substance that can deprotonate or neutralize acids, often used to facilitate hydrolysis of derivatives. Acid A proton donor that can catalyze hydrolysis, converting derivatives to carboxylic acids.
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives definitions
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Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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