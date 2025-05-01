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Carboxylic Acid Derivatives definitions

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  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    Any carbonyl compound with an electronegative group in the alpha position, allowing for unique reactivity and hydrolysis to carboxylic acid.
  • Z Group
    An electronegative substituent attached to a carbonyl, enhancing leaving group ability and enabling nucleophilic acyl substitution.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces an electronegative group on a carbonyl, regenerating the carbonyl structure.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A process where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate that typically leads to an alcohol.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, featuring four groups attached to the central carbon.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, influencing the reaction pathway and product.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction using water, often with acid or base, to convert derivatives back to carboxylic acids.
  • Nitrile
    A functional group with a carbon-nitrogen triple bond, considered a derivative due to its ability to hydrolyze to carboxylic acid.
  • Electrophilic Carbon
    A carbon atom in a carbonyl group that is highly susceptible to nucleophilic attack due to electron withdrawal.
  • Substituted Carbonyl
    A carbonyl compound where the original group is replaced by a nucleophile, retaining the double bond to oxygen.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl compound with two alkyl or aryl groups, lacking a good leaving group and undergoing nucleophilic addition.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl compound with one alkyl or aryl group and one hydrogen, also favoring nucleophilic addition.
  • Base
    A substance that can deprotonate or neutralize acids, often used to facilitate hydrolysis of derivatives.
  • Acid
    A proton donor that can catalyze hydrolysis, converting derivatives to carboxylic acids.