Carboxylic Acid Derivative Any carbonyl compound with an electronegative group in the alpha position, allowing for unique reactivity and hydrolysis to carboxylic acid.

Z Group An electronegative substituent attached to a carbonyl, enhancing leaving group ability and enabling nucleophilic acyl substitution.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces an electronegative group on a carbonyl, regenerating the carbonyl structure.

Nucleophilic Addition A process where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate that typically leads to an alcohol.

Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, featuring four groups attached to the central carbon.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, influencing the reaction pathway and product.