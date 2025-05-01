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What defines a carboxylic acid derivative? A carboxylic acid derivative is any carbonyl compound with an electronegative Z group in the alpha position. Why are R and H poor leaving groups in carbonyl chemistry? R and H are poor leaving groups because they are not electronegative and form strong bases when they leave. What is the main reaction mechanism for carboxylic acid derivatives? The main mechanism is nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS). How can carboxylic acid derivatives be converted back to carboxylic acids? They can be hydrolyzed using water and either acid or base. Why are Z groups important in carboxylic acid derivatives? Z groups are better leaving groups than R or H, allowing for nucleophilic acyl substitution. Name three common Z groups found in carboxylic acid derivatives. Common Z groups include chlorine, ester (OR), and amide (NH2). Why are nitriles considered carboxylic acid derivatives? Nitriles can be hydrolyzed to carboxylic acids, so they are included as derivatives. What is the key difference between nucleophilic addition and nucleophilic acyl substitution? Nucleophilic addition forms a substituted alcohol, while nucleophilic acyl substitution forms a substituted carbonyl. What intermediate is formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed. Why does the tetrahedral intermediate in nucleophilic addition usually protonate? It protonates because there is no good leaving group to reform the carbonyl. What happens to the Z group during nucleophilic acyl substitution? The Z group is expelled as a leaving group when the carbonyl reforms. What is the 'mother' compound of all carboxylic acid derivatives? Carboxylic acid is considered the 'mother' compound because all derivatives can be hydrolyzed back to it. How does the presence of a Z group affect the reactivity of the carbonyl carbon? The Z group increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more reactive to nucleophiles. What is preserved in nucleophilic acyl substitution but not in nucleophilic addition? The carbonyl group is preserved in nucleophilic acyl substitution. Why can't R or H leave during nucleophilic addition to ketones or aldehydes? R or H can't leave because they are very poor leaving groups, so the intermediate must protonate instead.
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives quiz
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Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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