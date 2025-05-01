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Coordination Complex Structure with a central transition metal ion bonded to ligands, often stabilized by counter ions to maintain charge neutrality. Transition Metal Central atom in a complex, typically a d-block element, whose charge and electron configuration influence complex geometry. Ligand Molecule or ion directly bonded to a central metal, can be neutral or negatively charged, determining the coordination number. Counter Ion Ion outside the coordination sphere that balances the overall charge of the coordination complex. Complex Ion Charged species consisting of a central metal ion surrounded by ligands, enclosed in brackets in chemical formulas. Coordination Number Count of ligands directly attached to the central metal ion, commonly 2, 4, or 6 in coordination chemistry. Linear Geometry Spatial arrangement where two ligands are positioned 180° apart around a central metal, typical for coordination number 2. Tetrahedral Geometry Three-dimensional shape with four ligands symmetrically arranged around a central atom, common for d10 metals. Square Planar Geometry Arrangement where four ligands occupy the corners of a square in a single plane around the central metal, typical for d8 metals. Octahedral Geometry Shape where six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom, forming an eight-faced polyhedron. Electron Configuration Distribution of electrons among atomic orbitals in the central metal, influencing the geometry of complexes. d10 Configuration Electron arrangement with ten electrons in the d orbitals, favoring tetrahedral geometry in four-coordinate complexes. d8 Configuration Electron arrangement with eight electrons in the d orbitals, favoring square planar geometry in four-coordinate complexes. Neutral Ligand Uncharged molecule, such as ammonia or water, that donates electron pairs to the central metal in a complex. Negative Ligand Anion, like cyanide or azide, that donates electron pairs to the central metal, contributing to the complex's properties.
Coordination Complexes definitions
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