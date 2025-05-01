Coordination Complex Structure with a central transition metal ion bonded to ligands, often stabilized by counter ions to maintain charge neutrality.

Transition Metal Central atom in a complex, typically a d-block element, whose charge and electron configuration influence complex geometry.

Ligand Molecule or ion directly bonded to a central metal, can be neutral or negatively charged, determining the coordination number.

Counter Ion Ion outside the coordination sphere that balances the overall charge of the coordination complex.

Complex Ion Charged species consisting of a central metal ion surrounded by ligands, enclosed in brackets in chemical formulas.

Coordination Number Count of ligands directly attached to the central metal ion, commonly 2, 4, or 6 in coordination chemistry.