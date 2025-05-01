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Coordination Complexes definitions

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  • Coordination Complex
    Structure with a central transition metal ion bonded to ligands, often stabilized by counter ions to maintain charge neutrality.
  • Transition Metal
    Central atom in a complex, typically a d-block element, whose charge and electron configuration influence complex geometry.
  • Ligand
    Molecule or ion directly bonded to a central metal, can be neutral or negatively charged, determining the coordination number.
  • Counter Ion
    Ion outside the coordination sphere that balances the overall charge of the coordination complex.
  • Complex Ion
    Charged species consisting of a central metal ion surrounded by ligands, enclosed in brackets in chemical formulas.
  • Coordination Number
    Count of ligands directly attached to the central metal ion, commonly 2, 4, or 6 in coordination chemistry.
  • Linear Geometry
    Spatial arrangement where two ligands are positioned 180° apart around a central metal, typical for coordination number 2.
  • Tetrahedral Geometry
    Three-dimensional shape with four ligands symmetrically arranged around a central atom, common for d10 metals.
  • Square Planar Geometry
    Arrangement where four ligands occupy the corners of a square in a single plane around the central metal, typical for d8 metals.
  • Octahedral Geometry
    Shape where six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom, forming an eight-faced polyhedron.
  • Electron Configuration
    Distribution of electrons among atomic orbitals in the central metal, influencing the geometry of complexes.
  • d10 Configuration
    Electron arrangement with ten electrons in the d orbitals, favoring tetrahedral geometry in four-coordinate complexes.
  • d8 Configuration
    Electron arrangement with eight electrons in the d orbitals, favoring square planar geometry in four-coordinate complexes.
  • Neutral Ligand
    Uncharged molecule, such as ammonia or water, that donates electron pairs to the central metal in a complex.
  • Negative Ligand
    Anion, like cyanide or azide, that donates electron pairs to the central metal, contributing to the complex's properties.